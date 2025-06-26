Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Monday's round of 16 Club World Cup clash between Inter Milan and Fluminense from the UK.

Now that both group E and F have concluded, Champions League runners-up Inter Milan are set to face Brazilian side Fluminense in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

I Nerazzurri said goodbye to Simone Inzaghi after he accepted an offer to join the Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal earlier this month, and new boss Cristian Chivu will be keen to use the tournament as a springboard for the season ahead.

Here, Sports Mole covers how to watch the knockout stage action as it unfolds.

What time does Inter vs. Fluminense kick off?

As part of an exciting set of round of 16 fixtures, this fixture kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, June 30 for UK viewers.

Meanwhile, the match will be a 3pm ET kick off on the United States' east coast.

Where is Inter vs. Fluminense being played?

The clash is set to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The arena has a capacity of 74,867 and is home to both the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, as well as Charlotte FC in MLS.

How to watch Inter vs. Fluminense in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and UK viewers can see this fixture on terrestrial free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

Every game at the Club World Cup will be available to stream for free on DAZN, and simply making an account on the platform will enable viewers to catch every moment of this contest.

Fans should then be able to access the match through the DAZN website or app, which can be downloaded on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app is packed with Club World Cup content, including highlights and reactions to each game, and the network's social media accounts will be sure to post any major incidents online.

Match highlights and half-time recaps are also provided on the DAZN Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Inter vs. Fluminense in the round of 16?

The £97m prize fund for winning the Club World Cup could be transformative for Fluminense, though both teams will be dreaming of getting their hands on the money.

In the quarter-finals, the victor of this clash would likely be up against one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus or Red Bull Salzburg, a challenging proposition for making the semis.

Should either Inter or Fluzao progress beyond that point, things could get easier as they would play Chelsea, Benfica, Botafogo or Palmeiras on their way to the final.

I Nerazzurri are still finding their feet under their new manager, but reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament would give them a psychological boost ahead of the 2025-26 league season.

As for Fluminense, they kept two clean sheets from their three group games, and they could prove frustrating for the Italian giants to break down on Monday.