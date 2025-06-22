Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan's Club World Cup contest with River Plate.

The top two in Group E will lock horns on Wednesday, with Inter Milan tackling River Plate.

River are currently top of the Club World Cup section, level on four points with second-placed Inter, and a win for either in this contest would secure top spot and a position in the round of 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Wednesday's vital match.

What time does Inter Milan vs. River Plate kick off?

The Group E fixture will kick off at 2am UK time on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kickoff.

Where is Inter Milan vs. River Plate being played?

The match will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The stadium is the home of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL and Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

Both teams have played once at the ground during this tournament - River beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 at Lumen Field on June 17, while Inter beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 in the same stadium on June 21.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. River Plate in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 2am UK time on Thursday morning.

Online streaming

All Inter and River matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Inter Milan vs. River Plate on matchday three?

Both Inter and River have collected four points from their opening two matches in Group E, with the pair two points clear of third-placed Monterrey heading into matchday three.

A win for either on Wednesday would secure top spot in the section and a spot in the round of 16, but a defeat for either could lead to elimination should Monterrey overcome Urawa Red Diamonds.

If Inter and River draw, Monterrey would need to beat Urawa Red Diamonds by two goals or more in order to secure a position in the knockout round of the competition.