Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After a cathartic win on the first matchday, last season's beaten finalists Inter Milan will continue their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening, when they welcome Slavia Prague to San Siro.

While Inter downed Ajax in Amsterdam, Slavia slipped up at home to fellow outsiders Bodo/Glimt, fumbling a two-goal lead in the closing stages.

Match preview

In their first European game since being humbled by Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 final, Inter proved too strong for Ajax earlier this month, with Hakan Calhanoglu twice setting up Marcus Thuram goals at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Following on from that Champions League success, the Italian giants started their recovery from a slow start in Serie A, subsequently posting back-to-back league wins.

Cristian Chivu's men had suffered a shock loss against Udinese before letting three points slip from their grasp in a 4-3 Derby d'Italia defeat to Juventus, but recent results have steadied the ship.

After beating bogey side Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri then saw off Cagliari in Sardinia, where Lautaro Martinez scored his 12th goal in 12 games against the Rossoblu, rising star Francesco Pio Esposito netted his first Serie A strike and Inter also hit the woodwork twice.

So, with their domestic form trending in the right direction, Chivu's side must try to continue along the same vein in Europe.

Unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League fixtures at San Siro - winning 13 times since a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich three years ago - Inter will certainly have recent history on their side.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, they have also kept clean sheets in all but one of their last 10 group or league matches - albeit most were under former boss Simone Inzaghi.

It will be just the third meeting between these clubs, with the previous two coming during the 2019-20 group stage, when Slavia Prague only picked up one point.

Slavia have never won a UEFA fixture in Italy, losing on seven of their eight attempts so far: the sole exception was a 1-1 draw with Inter at San Siro six years ago, when they were denied by Nicolo Barella's late leveller.

Like this week's hosts, both of the Czech champions' goals on matchday one were scored and assisted by the same men, as Lukas Provod twice teed up El Hadji Youssoupha Mbodji against Bodo/Glimt.

However, despite tallying 26 shots in their Champions League opener - a new club record - Slavia shipped two goals in the final 12 minutes and had to settle for a home draw.

Still, following Friday's 2-0 league win over Dukla Prague, they are unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions and last failed to find the net way back in April.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side sit second in the Czech Liga, just one point behind old foes Sparta, but they have frequently failed to convert such form onto the continental stage.

Not only have Slavia lost their last three away matches in Europe without scoring, they are also winless in a dozen Champions League games dating back to a debut win in 2007.

Inter Milan Champions League form:

W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Slavia Prague Champions League form:

D

Slavia Prague form (all competitions):

W W D D W W

Team News

Inter should have a full squad to choose from, as captain Martinez has overcome a back injury that kept him out of action earlier this month.

A talisman for the Nerazzurri en route to two Champions League finals, 'El Toro' scored against Cagliari on Saturday and he bagged a brace versus Slavia Prague back in 2019. Esposito and Marcus Thuram are also vying to start up front.

Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco and Petar Sucic will aim to win back their places in a familiar five-man midfield; veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer has recently lost his spot to Josep Martinez, but that switch could yet be reversed.

Meanwhile, Slavia will be missing Dominik Javorcek, Igoh Ogbu, Petr Sevcik and key defender Tomas Holes, all of whom are injured.

In better news for head coach Trpisovsky, club captain Jan Boril was back on the bench at the weekend.

Tomas Chory scored both goals against Dukla last time out, and he should again join Provod in the final third, but Mojmir Chytil and Slovakia winger Ivan Schranz are also fighting for selection.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup:

Markovic; Doudera, Chaloupek, Zima, Mbodji; Zafeiris, Dorley; Kusej, Cham, Provod; Chory

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Slavia Prague

Virtually invincible at home in the Champions League, Inter will surely take care of business against Slavia Prague.

The visitors may be a force in Czech football, but they often flatter to deceive on their travels around Europe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email