Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including the latest on Lionel Messi's contract and the future of Bradley Barcola.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have been in negotiations to extend the Argentine's time at the club, the latest reports have claimed.

Messi joined the MLS side in July 2023 on a two-and-a-half year deal, with his spell with the team set to end at the conclusion of the 2025 league season.

The 38-year-old has been linked with a sensational move back to Barcelona, as well as a return to Newell's Old Boys, who he played youth football for before joining Barca.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Messi may view playing in a more competitive league as an attractive proposition considering playing at a higher level could better prepare him for the tournament.

However, ESPN report that Inter Miami and Messi are in active talks to extend his stay at the club, dampening hopes of a return to Europe or South America.

Bradley Barcola future

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed that he expects winger Bradley Barcola to remain at the club.

PSG advanced into the semi-finals of the Club World Cup following their 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich on Saturday, with Barcola starting on the right.

The Frenchman played a key part in his side's Champions League win in 2024-25, but it remains to be seen if he will be a starter next season.

PSG boast the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Barcola could find himself out of the team at different stages next term.

Despite being linked with a move away, Enrique told reporters that he expects the winger to stay, saying: "We like the fact that our players are interesting to other clubs. But he's one of those young players we've been banking on. I expect him to play here for many more years."

Staying in the French capital could be an attractive option for the attacker given PSG look likely to challenge for the Champions League once again.

Newcastle United winger pursuit

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko could be tempted to join Newcastle United if a deal can be agreed between the clubs, it has been reported.

The Toon have seemingly failed in their pursuit of a number of high-profile targets, with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo favouring moves elsewhere.

Boss Eddie Howe is still said to be keen on bringing in offensive reinforcements, particularly on the right flank following their failure to land Mbeumo.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has been reported as being a possible target for the Magpies, but the team would face competition from sides such as Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Football Insider claim that the Toon are interested in PSV forward Bakayoko, who would not rule out a move to Newcastle as he has ambitions of playing at a higher level, though the Dutch side's valuation of £30-40m could prove to be problematic.