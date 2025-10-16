Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Nashville SC and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nashville SC’s place in the MLS playoffs is yet to be confirmed, with three other clubs waiting to pounce on an error, highlighting the need for three points against Inter Miami on October 18.

Inter have different ambitions for this final game, as maximum points will take them into second in the Eastern Conference, if other results go their way, meaning they could have home advantage for as long as possible during the postseason.

Match preview

The situation is on a knife-edge for Nashville, who are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, with only three points separating them from the three clubs below them in the standings.

While they hold an advantage over the Columbus Crew in ninth, only because the Tennessee outfit have won more games, Orlando City and Chicago Fire can leapfrog them, leaving them to slug it out in the Wildcard fixture.

Head coach B.J. Callaghan has already proven his worth in his first full season in charge of the Coyotes, leading them to US Open Cup glory earlier this month, and on the cusp of securing a path to the MLS Cup.

However, Nashville have not had the best of times against Miami, losing their last four head-to-heads on the bounce.

The hosts have lost one of their last four outings and are unbeaten in three consecutive fixtures in all competitions.

Callaghan’s troops have the third-best home record in the Eastern Conference, losing just two games in 16 - a return that will encourage their fans on Saturday night.

Interestingly, if the regular season ended with both clubs in their current positions, they would face each other again in the playoffs, starting with a home leg for Inter Miami.

Javier Mascherano’s men may have surrendered the Supporters’ Shield, but they can still end the regular season on a high and claim second spot.

Despite needing assistance from elsewhere, the Herons must still do the business and beat the team that stands in their way.

Miami have lost 25% of their MLS matches on the road this term, an indication that the points against Nashville are far from guaranteed.

The head-to-head record should give the visitors confidence that they can get the job done, in addition to the fact that no other team has scored more league goals than Inter this term, with 76.

The Florida outfit have also registered back-to-back victories, with four goals from the visitors in both games.

One defeat in their previous seven outings suggests that the Herons could snatch maximum points and condemn Nashville to potentially play in the Wild Card fixture.

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

WLLLWD

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

WWDLWW

Team News

There are several injuries for the home side to deal with, including Julian Gaines (thigh), Wyatt Meyer (foot), Jonny Perez (thigh) and long-term absentee, Taylor Washington (knee).

Ahmed Qasem has not been around for the past three games; he is still doubtful but may make the bench; however, there is some good news for Callaghan, with Matthew Corcoran set to return to the country after being eliminated by Morocco with the USA under-19 squad in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Sam Surridge is the danger man for Nashville, as he already scooped the Golden Boot award in the US Open Cup and is third in the race for the same prize in the MLS, with 23 goals.

There is little doubt of who the star man at Inter Miami is, with Lionel Messi currently topping the scoring charts with 26 goals in the season already.

The captain, alongside future retirees Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are crucial cogs to the Miami machine, with the latter registering 14 assists this term.

Allen Obando and David Ruiz are continuing their battles with hamstring issues, while Mateo Silvetti will be competing in the under-20 World Cup final with Argentina on Monday morning.

Ruiz recently signed a contract extension with the club, taking his stay to 2028 with an option for an additional year.

The good news for Mascherano is that players who missed the Atlanta United match due to national team commitments will be back, including Rodrigo de Paul, Telasco Segovia and Ian Fray.

Additionally, Maxi Falcon has served his one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards and will return to action this weekend, while all those players on four cautions can breathe a sigh of relief as the threshold will be reset at the conclusion of the regular season.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Bauer, Maher, Zimmerman, Lovitz; Brugman, Acosta, Muyl; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios; Fray, Allen, Maxi Falcon, Alba; De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Segovia; Messi; Suarez

We say: Nashville SC 1-2 Inter Miami

Inter Miami have won the last four head-to-heads in a row, scooping the double last season and winning the previous two meetings 2-1.

While the hosts are strong at home, they have not beaten the Herons in their previous eight attempts in all competitions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Byron David Written by

