Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for Thursday’s MLS clash with FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami head coach has once again acknowledged that Lionel Messi's minutes must be managed going forward, noting that they need to "find the right time to give him a break" - raising doubts as to the level of his inclusion in their upcoming MLS clash with FC Cincinnati.

Messi extended his own recently set record by scoring a fifth consecutive brace in MLS, helping Inter Miami to record a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday.

Following the match, Mascherano said that they are "monitoring the situation daily and having ongoing conversations" about managing Messi’s minutes, leaving uncertainty around the extent of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's involvement in Thursday's meeting with Cincinnati.

Given the Argentinian's record-breaking run and the importance of their meeting with the Orange and Blue in the battle to finish top of MLS, Messi could keep his place in attack alongside Luis Suarez.

The level of Suarez's involvement is also in doubt, after Mascherano said he needs to "manage his time carefully", while the forward has also been under fire for failing to score in his last three league games.

The veteran duo are expected to lead the line regardless, with Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia making up the supporting cast in attack, while Leonardo Afonso and Fafa Picault provide backup options from the bench.

At the other end of the pitch, defender Marcelo Weigandt is a doubt for Thursday's clash after coming off with an injury in the final minutes of their triumph against Nashville, meaning Ryan Sailor could start at right-back.

The remainder of the back five is expected to remain the same as in that victory, with Maximiliano Falcon, David Martinez and Jordi Alba in defence and Oscar Ustari between the sticks.

Another Barcelona legend should also start for Inter Miami, with Sergio Busquets expected to be partnered by either Benjamin Cremaschi or Federico Redondo.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Sailor, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

