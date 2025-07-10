Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for Sunday’s MLS clash with Nashville SC.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has admitted that Lionel Messi will ‘need to be given a break at some point’ ahead of Sunday’s MLS clash with in-form Nashville SC at Chase Stadium.

Messi became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive games after netting a brace in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Mascherano stated after the game that he initially planned to give the 38-year-old “some rest” before playing him for the full 90 minutes, and it remains to be seen whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will start against second-placed Nashville.

Considering the importance of Sunday’s clash in the Herons' pursuit of top spot in the Eastern Conference, Messi could keep his spot in attack alongside Luis Suarez, while Tadeo Allende and Allen Obando are other options Mascherano may call upon if needed.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari picked up a knock in the win over New England and has emerged as a doubt, with Rocco Rios Novo poised to start if the former is unable to recover in time.

A back four of Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon and Jordi Alba is set to remain intact, while Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi continue to battle it out for a start in centre-midfield alongside Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Weigandt, Martinez, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

No Data Analysis info