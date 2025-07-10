Messi breaks MLS scoring record in win over New England

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi creates history with a first-half brace in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi created MLS history with his performance in Wednesday's 2-1 MLS win over the New England Revolution.

Messi went into the contest in a confident mood after registering two goals and two assists in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Montreal.

The Argentine netted two more goals in Inter Miami's midweek success, including a 27th-minute opener at Gillette Stadium.

Messi drove a low shot past Aljaz Ivacic after he pounced on a weak header from New England defender Tanner Beason.

Just over 10 minutes later, the 38-year-old grabbed his second goal of the half, racing onto Sergio Busquets' well-weighted through ball before stroking a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Messi creates MLS history with brace

New England pulled a goal back in the 79th minute, but Inter Miami saw out the remainder of the contest to clinch four consecutive MLS victories.

Not only did Messi fire his team to victory, but he also broke an MLS goalscoring record with his first-half brace.

The 2022 World Cup winner became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four successive matches in the regular season.

Messi started his impressive run of form with braces against Montreal and Columbus Crew before Inter Miami competed in the Club World Cup.

Messi has taken his tally to 14 goals in 15 league appearances this season, leaving him two adrift of the competition's leading scorer, Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge.

Mascherano praises "special" Messi

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano heaped praise on his former Argentina and Barcelona teammate following his match-winning display.

"Obviously, Leo is a special player. For me is the best player that has played this sport in history," Mascherano told reporters.

"So it's unbelievable because how he continues doing things that maybe many, many years ago we thought that maybe we couldn't see at this stage, no?

"But in the end, he's a special player. We are lucky to have him."

Messi and Inter Miami will be back in action on Saturday when they play welcome Nashville to Chase Stadium.

The Herons are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, having collected 35 points from 18 matches.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info