Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group A clash with Porto.

Inter Miami are sweating over the fitness of four players ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group A clash with Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright and David Martinez all missed the 0-0 draw with Al Ahly last weekend due to injury, and while head coach Javier Mascherano is hopeful that a couple of those could return to face Porto, they will all need to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

The potential absence of Alba, Lujan and Martinez could see Noah Allen continue at left-back and Tomas Aviles partner Maximiliano Falcon at centre-back, while Ian Fray and Marcelo Weigandt will battle it out for a start at right-back.

A four-man defence will protect 38-year-old goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who produced a man-of-the-match display on matchday one, making eight saves in total.

Experienced star Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi are both expected to continue in the centre of midfield as Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia operate out wide once again.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will captain the Herons in attack alongside Luis Suarez; both players were left frustrated against Al Ahly, but they have scored 23 goals between them this year.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez