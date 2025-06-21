Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for Monday's Club World Cup clash against Palmeiras at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano could bring Jordi Alba into his starting lineup for Monday's Club World Cup clash against Palmeiras.

After missing the draw with Al Ahly through injury, Alba came off the bench to feature as a late subsitute in Thursday's 2-1 win over Porto.

Alba is now in contention to start Monday's final group game, especially as Inter Miami could be without two defenders for the fixture.

The Herons have doubts over the availability of Marcelo Weigandt and Ian Fray are the pair were forced off in the second half on matchday two.

If the pair are unable to feature, Mascherano could opt for a back four of Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba.

Benjamin Cremaschi will be hoping to retain his place in midfield alongside veteran campaigner Sergio Busquets, while Celta Vigo loanee Tadeo Allende should provide the attacking threat from the right flank.

On the opposite flank, Telasco Segovia will be looking to make another meaningful contribution after scoring the equaliser to spark Inter Miami's turnaround against Porto.

Lionel Messi, who netted the winner on Thursday, will continue to play off striker Luis Suarez, with the Argentine hoping to add to the 50 goals he has scored in an Inter Miami shirt.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup: Ustari; Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez