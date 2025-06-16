Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami's Club World Cup clash against Porto.

Inter Miami and Porto, each seeking their first victory in the Club World Cup, are set to meet on Thursday night.

Inter Miami got the tournament underway with a 0-0 draw against Al Ahly, while Porto were also held to a goalless draw with Palmeiras in their opening Group A fixture, leaving both in search of their first three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Thursday's fixture.

What time does Inter Miami vs. Porto kick off?

The Group A fixture is set to kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Inter Miami vs. Porto being played?

The match is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

The stadium opened in 2017 and is home to Atlanta United in Major League Soccer and Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be home to six Club World Cup matches and will also be home to eight FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Porto in the UK

Online streaming

DAZN are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

You can download the free DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

What is at stake for Inter Miami and Porto on matchday two?

As already mentioned, both teams are not only seeking their first victories in the Club World Cup, but they will also be aiming to score their first goals in the competition.

Porto are the favourites to top Group A, but if results go against them on matchday two then the Portuguese side could be facing the reality of a shock group stage exit.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami could step into the driving seat if they take all three points, giving each team plenty of motivation ahead of the clash.

Inter Miami will face Palmeiras on June 24 in the third and final group stage fixture, while Porto take on Al Ahly on the same day.