Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami's Club World Cup contest with Palmeiras.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras will both be hoping to qualify for the knockout round of the Club World Cup when they lock horns on matchday three.

Palmeiras are currently top of Group A, level on four points with second-placed Inter Miami, and a draw on Monday would send both teams into the next stage of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Monday's fixture.

What time does Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras kick off?

The Group A fixture will kick off at 2am UK time on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kickoff.

Where is Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras being played?

The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL.

Inter Miami have already played at the stadium during the Club World Cup, drawing 0-0 with Al Ahly in their tournament opener on June 14.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 2am UK time on Tuesday morning.

Online streaming

All Inter Miami and Palmeiras matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Inter Miami and Palmeiras on matchday three?

Palmeiras sit top of Group A on four points, level with second-placed Inter Miami, while Porto and Al Ahly are third and fourth respectively with only one point to show for their efforts.

A draw between Inter Miami and Palmeiras would send both sides into the round of 16.

A win for Palmeiras sees them qualify as group winners, but a loss could eliminate them if Porto beat Al Ahly, as it would then come down to goal difference.

As for Inter Miami, a victory would also see them qualify as group winners, while a draw is enough for second, but they could be eliminated with a defeat if Al Ahly beat Porto.

Should the MLS outfit lose and Porto win, the former would be second on the head-to-head record.