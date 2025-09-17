Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga contest with Espanyol.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it five straight wins at the start of their 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they welcome Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos have opened their season with four successive victories over Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Mallorca and Real Sociedad, with 12 points from four matches leaving them top of the La Liga table.

Xabi Alonso's side will enter this match off the back of a European win, meanwhile, beating Marseille 2-1 in their Champions League league phase opener on Tuesday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Espanyol, who sit up in third spot in the table, having also made an excellent start to the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille, and he is now facing between six and eight weeks on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick is still dealing with a hamstring problem, which has proven to be more troublesome than initially feared, and he will again be unavailable for selection against Espanyol on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for approximately the next three months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the international break.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Status: Out

Possible return date: September 23 (vs. Levante)

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Huijsen on Saturday through suspension, with the Spain international serving a one-game ban following his red card against Real Sociedad.

