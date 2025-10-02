Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Hull City and Sheffield United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hull City play host to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would see the Tigers move clear of the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 18th position in the Championship table, the visitors remain bottom of the standings, three points adrift of safety.

While Chris Wilder made the headlines on Tuesday night for kicking a ball into the stands and hitting a Sheffield United supporter, the returning manager will be more concerned by his team's results on the pitch.

Letting slip a half-time lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton felt like a bitter blow, the Blades suffering a seventh defeat in eight Championship fixtures.

Sheffield United can count themselves fortunate that they remain within four points of 20th, and positives can be taken for remaining just 10 points adrift of the playoffs, their ultimate aim for the campaign.

Nevertheless, this remains a team with just three goals to their name and the joint-second worst defence in the league, conceding 15 times even with the recent clean sheet in a 1-0 victory at Oxford United.

Tyrese Campbell has netted two of the club's goals, but the glimmer of positivity stems from just four strikes being conceded across Wilder's three games in charge.

Hull had been on a seven-match winless streak in this fixture, but they prevailed by a 3-0 scoreline when the teams last met, albeit that game taking place at Bramall Lane.

However, Sergej Jakirovic will instead be taking confidence from four points being accumulated from the last two home games against Southampton and Preston North End.

That is particularly the case given the manner of the 2-2 draw with the latter, the Tigers bouncing back from a two-goal deficit in the 10th minute with two Oli McBurnie efforts in the second half.

The Scottish forward has been a revelation since returning to English football after a season with Las Palmas, contributing an incredible six goals and three assists from his eight appearances.

Despite their lowly league position, Hull possess the joint-third best attacking record in the division, yet they hold the worst defensive return with 16 goals shipped and no clean sheet in eight outings in all competitions.

Hull City Championship form:

L L D W L D

Sheffield United Championship form:

L L L L W L

Regan Slater, Liam Millar and Joe Gelhardt are all pushing for Hull recalls after their half-time introductions versus Preston acted as a catalyst for a comeback from two goals down.

Cody Drameh, Amir Hadziahmetovic and Kasey Palmer are all at risk of dropping down to the substitutes' bench, but Semi Ajayi, Matt Crooks and Joel Ndala are all sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Wilder will consider freshening up his Sheffield United XI, with Alex Matos potentially replacing Tom Davies after the latter's first appearance of the season on Tuesday.

Sam McCallum could also be given his first Championship start of the season at left wing-back ahead of Harrison Burrows.

Andre Brooks will hope to come back into contention after an ankle injury.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Lundstram; Millar, Gelhardt, Joseph; McBurnie

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee; Ogbene, Peck, Matos, McCallum; O'Hare, Hamer; Campbell

We say: Hull City 1-2 Sheffield United

Despite only recording three points from as many games, Wilder appears to be moving Sheffield United in the right direction. While we anticipate another tight match on Saturday, the Blades could edge this fixture by the odd goal in three.

