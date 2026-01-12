Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 12 Jan 2026 09:46 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 10:04

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will do battle at the Accu Stadium on Tuesday for an EFL Trophy quarter-final spot.

The visitors have not been in action since New Year's Day after a pair of postponements, while their hosts suffered a league defeat at the weekend.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town head back into EFL Trophy action on Tuesday aiming to get back to winning ways and take another step towards a first trophy under the management of Lee Grant.

The Terriers finished the group stage with six points, having beaten Mansfield Town and Newcastle United Under-21s alongside a loss to Harrogate Town, before meeting fellow League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City in the first knockout round in early December.

Grant's men would prevail in that contest, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Joe Taylor and Murray Wallace to set up their round-of-16 Yorkshire derby with the team they beat 3-1 away from home in the final league game before Christmas.

After finishing 2025 with another two wins, they have since seen their momentum slowed in the New Year, firstly drawing with Lincoln and Exeter City, before visiting Stockport County at the weekend and falling to a 1-0 defeat as Benony Andresson snatched all three points for the hosts in the 96th minute.

Left wounded by that loss and drop to fifth spot in League One, Huddersfield Town will now bid to bounce back and advance to the EFL Trophy's final eight.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, head across Yorkshire for their first competitive action since New Year's Day aiming to end a major slump.

Following an opening loss to Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United advanced through the EFL Trophy group stage with victories over Oldham Athletic and Manchester City Under-21s.

Salford City then stood in their way in the round of 32, and Matt Hamshaw's side dished out a 7-2 beating with Josh Benson netting a hat-trick alongside goals from Josh Ayres, James Clarke, Daniel Gore and Dean Gardner.

The Millers have since gone on to drop into the League One relegation zone with six straight losses, including the December 3-1 defeat to Huddersfield, having most recently hosted Peterborough United and lost 2-0 with Joe Rafferty scoring an own goal before Brandon Khela put the game out of sight.

Now, at least, rested from a pair of postponed games due to weather conditions, Rotherham United will hope to avenge the December loss and kickstart a turnaround on Tuesday, while booking a quarter-final spot on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town EFL Trophy form:

WLWW

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

WWWDDL

Rotherham United EFL Trophy form:

LWWW

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LLLLLL

Team News

© Imago

Huddersfield Town will remain without Jack Whatmough, Antony Evans, Herbie Kane, Marcus McGuane and Zepiqueno Redmond on Tuesday due to ongoing injuries.

Striker Alfie May also missed Saturday's trip to Stockport, while Joe Taylor may get the opportunity to lead the attack from the start, having struggled for opportunities since scoring in the previous round.

Ipswich Town loanee Cameron Humphreys earned a debut in midfield on Saturday, while midfielders Ben Wiles and Leo Castledine, the latter of whom led their scoring charts with 10 league goals this term, have departed in the January transfer window.

Rotherham United are still hit badly by injuries of their own, with Hamish Douglas, Kian Spence, Josh Benson, Daniel Gore, Marvin Kaleta and Sam Nombe all likely remaining sidelined.

Denzel Hall and Reece James also picked up knocks on New Year's Day and may have to sit out, meaning Ar'Jany Martha and Sean Raggett could come in from the outset.

The absences in attack will likely leave Jordan Hugill and Kion Etete to lead the line again in a 3-5-2 setup.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Sorensen, Kasumu, Humphreys, Harness, Roosken; Taylor, Charles

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Raggett, Jules, Baptiste; Rafferty, McWilliams, Yearwood, Powell, Martha; Hugill, Etete

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Rotherham United

While Huddersfield have faced a busier schedule in the new year and suffered a setback at the weekend, we still fancy them to come out on top against a threadbare Rotherham United side low on confidence after six straight losses.

