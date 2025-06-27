Preview: Hacken vs GAIS - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Hacken and GAIS, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

GAIS will be aiming to make it three wins in a row in the top flight of Swedish football when they resume their campaign with an away fixture against Hacken on Sunday.

The visitors are currently seventh in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 18 points from their opening 12 matches of the season, while Hacken are eighth, three points behind their opponents in this game.

Match preview

Hacken boast a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 league fixtures this season, with 15 points leaving them in eighth spot in the table, some 11 points off third-placed AIK.

The Wasps, who finished eighth in Sweden's top flight last season, have won the Allsvenskan on one previous occasion, lifting the trophy in 2022, finishing seven points clear at the summit.

Jens Gustafsson's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Malmo, while they have only been victorious in one of their last five games at this level of football.

Hacken have struggled for consistency at home this season, picking up only eight points from six matches, while GAIS have only been beaten in one of their seven fixtures on their travels, so this is shaping up to be an interesting affair.

GAIS, meanwhile, entered the summer break off the back of two wins, beating Sirius 2-1 on May 24 before beating Norrkoping 3-0 one week later to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to five matches.

An excellent run has seen Fredrik Holmberg's side win three and draw two of their last five matches at this level, and they will therefore enter this weekend's game as the form team.

GAIS have a record of four wins, six draws and two defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with a total of 18 points leaving them in seventh, eight points off third-placed AIK.

The Green and Blacks have won the Allsvenskan on four previous occasions, with their last success coming in 1954.

GAIS last tackled Hacken in November 2024, posting a 2-1 victory, and they have only lost one of their last four top-flight matches against Sunday's opponents.

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WLDWDL

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LDWDWW

Team news

Hacken will be without the services of experienced goalkeeper Andreas Linde for this contest through injury.

The home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for Samuel Leach Holm, who has scored five times in all competitions this season.

There could also be another start at centre-forward for 19-year-old John Paul Dembe.

As for GAIS, the team could be unchanged from the one that started the 3-0 success over Norrkoping.

Ibrahim Diabate has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 times in 15 appearances, and the 25-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field for the visitors.

Meanwhile, there will also be a start for Kevin Holmen, who has been a key player in midfield this season.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Jansson, Andersen, Lode, Lundkvist; Dahbo, Rygaard, Gustafson, Nioule; Holm, Dembe

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; Wangberg, Frej, Agren, Wendin; Milovanovic, Holmen, Boudri; Lundgren, Diabate, Niklasson

We say: Hacken 1-2 GAIS

GAIS were in excellent form before the summer break, and although we are expecting a close match, GAIS have enough quality to put another three points on the board this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email