Preview:Guatemala vs Panama - prediction, team news, lineups

Panama will travel to Guatemala City for Thursday's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Guatemala at the Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera.

With two games to go, Guatemala are sitting in third place in Group A, while Panama are a point better off in second position.

Match preview

Guatemala are still in the hunt to reach the World Cup finals for the first time, with automatic qualification and the inter-confederation playoffs are all a possibility.

Luis Fernando Tena's side won three of their four matches in the second stage of qualifying to finish second in their group and just three points behind leader Jamaica.

Los Chapines have found wins harder to come by in the current stage, having won just one of their four matches in Group A.

Guatemala took two points from their first three games, before they claimed a much-needed 1-0 victory in their most recent outing against El Salvador.

As a result, they enter matchday five with a one-point deficit to the top two of Panama and Suriname, knowing that a defeat would end their qualification hopes if Suriname take three points from the group's other game against El Salvador.

If they are to emerge victorious, Guatemala will have to beat Panama for the first time since claiming a narrow 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifier in August 2005.

Meanwhile, Panama are bidding to feature at their second World Cup finals after making their tournament debut in the 2018 edition in Russia.

Los Canaleros made a perfect start to their 2026 qualifying bid, taking maximum points from four matches to top their group in the second stage.

Thomas Christiansen's side have maintained their unbeaten record in the third round of qualifying, although they have seen three of their four matches finish all square.

After starting the current phase with back-to-back draws, Panama began the October international window with a 1-0 win against El Salvador, before they netted a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against Suriname.

Panama enter the final qualifiers in second place and just behind leaders Suriname on goals scored, knowing that a win will guarantee a top-two finish if El Salvador fails to beat Suriname.

Los Canaleros should take confidence from the fact that they have won 11 of their previous 13 meetings with Guatemala (D2).

Guatemala World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

L D D W

Guatemala form (all competitions):

W L L D D W

Panama World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

D D W D

Panama form (all competitions):

W L D D W D

Team News

Columbus Crew's Nicholas Hagen is likely to start in goal for the hosts, having played the opening four matches of the third round of qualifying.

Hagen is expected to be shielded by a backline of Aaron Herrera, Jose Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa and Jose Ardon.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Rubio Rubin could be given the nod over Darwin Lom in the battle for the number nine spot.

As for the visitors, Al-Fayha goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera will get the nod over Luis Mejia after establishing himself as Christiansen's number one.

The shot-stopper could be shielded by the back five of Amir Murillo, Jiovany Ramos, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade and Eric Davis.

Jose Fajardo will be looking to add to his 16-goal international tally when he leads the line against Guatemala.

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Samayoa, Pinto, Ardon; Robles, Franco; Santis, Munoz, Lopez; Rubin

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Murillo, Ramos, Escobar, Andrade, Davis; Puma, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo

We say: Guatemala 1-1 Panama

Panama have a strong head-to-head record against Guatemala, but they had to settle for a draw in the reverse fixture, and as the away side, we think they will struggle to take maximum points from Thursday's crucial World Cup qualifier.

