Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Go Ahead Eagles and NEC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Go Ahead Eagles play host to NEC Nijmegen on Sunday looking for the win that would take them level on points with their fourth-placed opponents in the Eredivisie table.

However, sitting just three points above the relegation zone, the pressure remains on the home side as they juggle their Europa League commitments.

Match preview

Given their participation in the Europa League, Go Ahead Eagles find themselves on an adventure into the unknown this season, but they will still want to do everything possible to become a top-five team in the Eredivisie.

As it stands, just nine points have been accumulated from their opening seven games, their two defeats coming against Sparta Rotterdam and Telstar rather than the division's elite.

Nevertheless, Melvin Boel's side remain within three points of fourth place and have momentum after recording a 2-1 victory away at Panathinaikos in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Go Ahead Eagles have now won three of their last six games in all competitions, but they remain with just two clean sheets from their nine matches.

Milan Smit is proving to be the club's star performer in attack, a total of five goals being scored in all competitions despite racking up just 458 minutes of game time.

Meanwhile, no-one would have predicted that NEC would reach the seven-game mark of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign with the joint-best attacking record.

Dick Schreuder's side have netted an incredible 21 goals during that period, even when having already played the likes of PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.

NEC followed a three-game winning run with the same amount of defeats in succession, upping the pressure ahead of the game with AZ last time out.

While the goals did not flow during a 2-1 win, it was a result that kept NEC in fourth position and within four points of second-placed PSV.

Despite the array of goals that have been scored, no-one in this squad has netted more than three, Bryan Linssen the star with three strikes and four assists.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D L D W W L

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

D W W L L W

NEC Eredivisie form:

W W L L L W

Team News

Although Boel made three changes for the Europa League tie on Thursday, he will be tempted to stick with the same side for this contest.

Left-back Dean James was one of the players to be introduced to the team and he subsequently provided both assists for the goals.

Mathis Suray may potentially get a rest with Oscar Pettersson an option to be used on one of the flanks.

Schreuder will keep changes to his NEC side down to a minimum with Tjaronn Chery potentially returning to the team.

The attacker's three-match ban has been reduced to two, but with one of those matches a "conditional" suspension, he could replace Koki Ogawa in the final third.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Pettersson, Breum, Margaret; Smit

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Pereira, Kaplan, Ouwejan; Nejasmic; Ouaissa, Proper, Sano, Onal; Linssen, Ogawa

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 NEC

This has the makings of an even encounter when the home side are juggling other competitions and NEC took a notable scalp last time out. Nevertheless, we are backing Go Ahead Eagles to edge their way to victory, potentially helped by a fast start to the contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email