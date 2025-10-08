Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Germany could line up for Friday's World Cup qualifying clash with Luxembourg.

Favourites to claim top spot and reach World Cup 2026 automatically, Germany's first set of Group A fixtures did not go to plan - with a shock loss being followed by an unconvincing home win - so Julian Nagelsmann may make changes to his starting XI when they host Luxembourg on Friday.

At least one will be enforced, as Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger is injured, while first-choice goalkeeper Oliver Baumann - already standing in for long-term absentee Marc-Andre ter Stegen - has been laid low by illness.

Club captain of Hoffenheim - whose home stadium will host the game - Baumann's potential absence could be covered by Alexander Nubel, but uncapped shot-stoppers Finn Dahmen and Noah Atubolu are also in contention.

Either fit-again Nico Schlotterbeck or Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah should replace Rudiger in the back three, providing Nagelsmann opts against switching to a four-man rearguard at home to weaker opposition.

Regular starters Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala are still on the sidelines due to injury, while West Ham United's Niclas Fullkrug has been dropped, so Germany's attack may be led by two men experiencing different fortunes in the Premier League this season.

Since moving to Newcastle United late in the transfer window, striker Nick Woltemade has adapted seamlessly to life in England; meanwhile, Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz has been unable to find his feet at Anfield.

Part of an all-conquering Bayern team that currently tops the Bundesliga, Serge Gnabry may join them in the final third - but he faces plenty of competition.

Jamie Leweling will be considered if he can overcome a minor groin problem, while Karim Adeyemi could be rewarded for his productive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Anton, Tah, Koch; Schade, Kimmich, Goretzka, Raum; Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade

