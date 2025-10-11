Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Germany could line up for Monday's World Cup qualifying clash with Group A rivals Northern Ireland.

Back on track to reach World Cup 2026, four-time global champions Germany will continue their battle at the top of Group A on Monday evening, as they meet Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Die Nationalelf, who were 3-1 winners in September's reverse fixture, may have several men missing this month, but Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann still has plenty of talent to call upon.

Long-term absentees Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been joined on the sidelines by Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling, though that did not stop the Germans cruising to a 4-0 home win over rock-bottom Luxembourg on Friday night.

Despite being returned to his less favoured role at right-back, captain Joshua Kimmich bagged a brace, and he should again feature in defence; it remains to be seen, though, whether Nagelsmann sticks with a flat back four.

In fine form for Bayern Munich this season, Serge Gnabry also got his name on the scoresheet in Sinsheim, and he should support Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade up front - albeit Jonathan Burkardt is another strong option to lead the visitors' attack. Florian Wirtz did everything but score last time out - even clipping the post - so the Liverpool playmaker will surely keep his place too.

After missing both September fixtures due to injury, Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck started against Luxembourg, but he was replaced by Waldemar Anton at half time; so the latter and Robin Koch are both contenders to join Jonathan Tah at centre-back.

Behind them, 35-year-old goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is set to earn his eighth international cap in the ongoing absence of Ter Stegen, beating 20-somethings Alexander Nubel, Noah Atubolu and Finn Dahmen to selection.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Bayern pair Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic are the men in possession: Angelo Stiller is the most likely alternative if Nagelsmann seeks to freshen things up.

Germany possible starting lineup: Baumann; Kimmich, Anton, Tah, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade

