Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Galway United and Shelbourne, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Joey O'Brien will once again be at the helm as Shelbourne, who recently announced the departure of Damien Duff as head coach, continue their League of Ireland Premier Division campaign against Galway United on Friday.

Reigning champions Shelbourne are currently down in fifth position in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, while Galway United are seventh, three points behind their opponents with two games in hand.

Match preview

Galway United have a record of seven wins, seven draws and seven defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with a total of 28 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table.

John Caulfield's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers, but they had been in strong form before that clash, picking up eight points from four games.

Galway United have two games in hand on third-placed Drogheda United and are only seven points behind, so it is not impossible to imagine them pushing higher up the division in the coming weeks.

The Galway outfit have won five, drew one and lost four of their 10 home league matches this season, while Shelbourne have three wins, six draws and two defeats from their 11 fixtures on their travels.

Shelbourne announced the departure of Duff on Sunday; the 46-year-old guided the team to their first league title in 18 years in 2024, but it has been a struggle for the champions during the current campaign.

Indeed, Shels are in fifth position in the league table, 14 points off the leaders Shamrock Rovers, while they are only four points ahead of Waterford, having picked up just 31 points from 23 matches.

O'Brien has been placed in charge on a temporary basis, and his first match at the helm ended in a 2-2 draw with Waterford on Monday night.

Shelbourne have only been victorious in one of their last five matches in the top tier, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for the champions.

The last two matches between these two sides have finished all square, including a 2-2 draw when the pair last locked horns at the home of Shelbourne on April 21.

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

LWDDWL

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

WDLWLD

Team News

Galway United will be without the services of Moses Dyer on Friday, with the forward sent off against Sligo Rovers.

Dyer's absence is huge considering that he has scored nine times in all competitions this season, and there could now be a spot in the final third of the field for Stephen Walsh.

Patrick Hickey has come up with four goals from midfield this term, and there will be another start for the 21-year-old, while Cian Byrne could again be used in central midfield.

As for Shelbourne, Mipo Odubeko has scored five times during the current campaign, making him the team's leading goalscorer, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Harry Wood will also be another notable starter in midfield, while Mark Coyle will again wear the armband.

Matty Smith, though, remains unavailable for selection for the champions due to injury.

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Esua, Buckley, Slevin, Cunningham; Borden, Byrne; McCarthy, Hickey, Hurley; Walsh

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Kearns; Caffrey, Barrett, Ledwidge, Gannon, Wilson; Wood, Lunney, Coyle, Coote; Odubeko

We say: Galway United 1-1 Shelbourne

Shelbourne are a difficult side to back at the moment due to their recent struggles, but Galway United will be without their leading goalscorer through suspension, and we are expecting a tight game to finish all square.

