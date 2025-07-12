Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including an update on Victor Osimhen's future and Newcastle United interest in an Atalanta BC player.

Galatasaray have reportedly made a fresh offer for Victor Osimhen, with the Turkish giants determined to sign the striker on a permanent basis from Napoli during this summer's transfer window.

Osimhen scored 37 times in 41 appearances on loan at Galatasaray last season, and he is not expected to play for Napoli again due to the breakdown in his relationship with the Italian club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray have already failed with a €70m (£60.5m) bid this summer, but a second proposal worth €75m (£65m) has been submitted to the Italian champions.

Romano claims that Napoli would receive a €40m (£34.6m) immediate payment and €35m (£30.3m) in instalments under the terms of the agreement, but it remains to be seen whether it is deemed suitable by the Serie A club.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with the 26-year-old this summer.

Osimhen has a record of 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli, while he also managed 18 goals and six assists in 38 outings for Lille earlier in his career.

Newcastle 'learn asking price' for Scalvini

Meanwhile, Newcastle United would reportedly have to come up with an offer in excess of £50m to stand a chance of signing Atalanta BC defender Giorgio Scalvini during this summer's transfer window.

Scalvini's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Manchester United, believed to be interested in the defender.

Newcastle are thought to be at the head of the queue, but according to inews, the Magpies would have to be willing to pay in excess of £50m to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

The report claims that Juventus have been monitoring the Italy international 'for several years', while Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on his services.

Scalvini made 107 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering five assists, and he has a contract with his current side until the summer of 2028.

Atletico 'eyeing move' for Leverkusen midfielder Palacios

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios as a potential replacement for Rodrigo De Paul, who is seemingly heading for the MLS

Inter Miami are believed to be in advanced talks over a deal for De Paul, with Atletico now in the market for a replacement for the central midfielder.

According to journalist Marcos Duran, Atletico are keen on Palacios, with the 26-year-old said to be admired by the Spanish club's head coach Diego Simeone.

Palacios made the move to Leverkusen from River Plate in 2020, and he has represented his current side on 160 occasions in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists in the process.

The midfielder has managed 11 goals and 14 assists in 108 Bundesliga appearances, while he had a record of one goal and six assists in 38 appearances for the German giants during the 2024-25 campaign.