Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor will renew hostilities at Papara Park on Saturday evening in one of Turkish football’s fiercest rivalries.

Amid the backdrop of a betting scandal shaking the Turkish Super Lig, this fixture offers a timely distraction, and more than just bragging rights are at stake – with five points separating the two sides at the top, the result could have significant implications for the title race.

Match preview

Galatasaray’s domestic dominance has been emphatic, with the champions lifting the Super Lig title in each of the last three seasons, and the last team to disrupt that streak is Trabzonspor – who are now determined to do it again.

Okan Buruk’s men, however, have shown no signs of slowing down, as they remain unbeaten this season (9W, 1D), sitting comfortably at the summit on 28 points – at least five clear of their nearest challengers.

Momentum is firmly on their side – since their 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, Galatasaray have gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions (6W, 1D), a run that notably includes a 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool.

Buruk boasts an impressive record in big domestic clashes, winning 15 of his 23 meetings against Turkey’s traditional “big three” – Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor – as Galatasaray manager (15W, 4D, 4L).

Even more relevant heading into Saturday’s derby is that he is unbeaten against Trabzonspor, winning six and drawing one of seven encounters, most recently winning the Turkish Cup final 3-0 against them back in May.

A victory on Saturday would stretch their lead to eight points at the top of the table, offering a significant cushion, and Buruk will also take confidence from reaching a personal milestone last week, claiming his 100th Super Lig win as Galatasaray manager with the 3-1 triumph over Goztepe – the fastest to reach that mark in the club’s history.

However, Fatih Tekke’s Trabzonspor will not be pushovers, as the Black Sea Storm have lost just once in 10 league matches this season – a controversial 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahce in September – and continue to show the fighting spirit that has defined their resurgence under Tekke.

Since taking charge last term with the club hovering just above the relegation zone, Tekke has transformed them into genuine title contenders, and remarkably, his youthful squad – with an average age of 24.9 – is the youngest in the league, yet he boasts the lowest loss rate (14%) among managers to have overseen 20 or more matches in Trabzonspor’s history.

Still, Tekke’s only three league defeats in 21 matches (12W, 6D, 3L) have all come against Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, a record he will be desperate to change this weekend as he seeks to close the gap at the top – and keep Fenerbahce, one point behind, from overtaking his side.

Trabzonspor travel in fine form, having won their last four league games – their longest winning streak since their title-winning campaign in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on referee Cihan Aydin, as he officiates under intense scrutiny following a widespread refereeing scandal that has seen over 150 officials implicated in betting activity.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Galatasaray could be boosted by the return of Wilfried Singo, who resumed training on Monday after his injury in the derby draw with Besiktas, with the 24-year-old reportedly fit enough to start, which would be a timely boost given that Davinson Sanchez is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Lucas Torreira remains doubtful after being granted leave for family reasons, while Ilkay Gundogan is expected to miss out for a third straight match with a calf issue.

In his absence, Gabriel Sara – ranked third in the Super Lig for big chances created (5) – is likely to partner Mario Lemina in midfield once again.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line after scoring his third league goal against Goztepe, though Mauro Icardi, who came off the bench to net his sixth of the campaign, could also feature prominently.

For Trabzonspor, Anthony Nwakaeme continues his recovery from a muscle injury that has sidelined him for nine league games, while youngster Taha Emre Ince has undergone surgery on a cartilage problem and faces a lengthy spell out, and midfielder Salih Malkocoglu is also unavailable through injury.

All eyes will be on Super Lig top scorer Paul Onuachu (seven goals), who will relish his personal duel with compatriot Osimhen.

Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov could also be key, providing pace and creativity from wide areas as Trabzonspor look to end Galatasaray’s unbeaten run.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Singo, Jakobs; Lemina, Sara; Sane, Akgun, Yimaz; Osimhen

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Savic, Eskihellac; Oulai, Jabol-Folcarelli; Zubkov, Augusto, Muci; Onuachu

We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Trabzonspor

Galatasaray’s consistency, attacking quality, and home advantage make them strong favourites to continue their unbeaten run, but Trabzonspor’s resilience and youthful energy could make this a closer contest than expected.

The visitors have the form and belief to test the champions, yet Buruk’s side often rise to big occasions – we expect an entertaining and fiercely contested clash, but the host’s superior experience and firepower should prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



