[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Brentford logo

Fulham
vs.
Brentford

Team News: Fulham vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Brentford.

Fulham welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage for a West London derby in the Premier League on Saturday night.

While the Cottagers secured a last-gasp 1-0 win over Leeds United last weekend, Brentford left it late to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


FULHAM vs. BRENTFORD

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews on August 26, 2025

FULHAM

Out: None 

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, King, Kevin; Jimenez

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) Paris Maghoma (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

ID:581705:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2075:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Gustavo Nunes Paris Maghoma Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!