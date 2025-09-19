Fulham welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage for a West London derby in the Premier League on Saturday night.
While the Cottagers secured a last-gasp 1-0 win over Leeds United last weekend, Brentford left it late to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
FULHAM vs. BRENTFORD
FULHAM
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, King, Kevin; Jimenez
BRENTFORD
Out: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) Paris Maghoma (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade
