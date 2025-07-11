The son of former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Damian has agreed to join Fulham after breaking into the Czech Republic Under‑18 squad.

The son of former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, Damian has agreed to join Fulham after breaking into the Czech Republic Under‑18 squad. While many assumed he’d follow in his father’s former footsteps and stay at either of Petr’s former clubs, Damian chose Fulham.

After announcing the news on Instagram with a heartfelt “Forever grateful,” he shared a photo of himself signing the contract alongside proud parents.



? ???? ????: Damian Čech, Peter Čech's 16-year old son, has signed a professional contract with Fulham. (? IG/dc1_09) pic.twitter.com/zRcNN2IrDb

Damian Cech’s unusual path from hockey to the Premier League

Despite his father’s legendary football career, Damian originally embarked on the ice. He played youth hockey at Guildford Phoenix — a club where Petr Cech also played after retiring from football, even winning a Player of the Match award on debut and helping them secure a triple crown in 2021‑22.

Damian later switched to football, progressing through Chelsea’s academy before transferring across London to Fulham last year.

Fulham back his potential

Fulham, renowned for its youth development, clearly believe in Damian’s potential. Signing a pro deal at just 16 years old shows their long‑term faith in the goalkeeper.

Petr Cech, regarded as one of the Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers, made 443 top‑flight appearances — 202 of which were clean sheets, still a league record. His remarkable 2004–05 season included 24 clean sheets, the most by any keeper in a single campaign.

Adela Cech: Talented sister also on the rise

The sporting dynasty continues on the other side of the pitch. Seventeen‑year‑old Adela Cech is a defender in the Czech U-17 squad. She was called up for the February MIMA Cup in Spain, where the Czech team was defeated 3-0 by Mexico. Coach Daniel Smejkal praised her:

“She’s a promising defender. We brought her along to Spain to get to know her better and see how she fits into the team.”

Adela plays for Fulham’s Women’s side, recently crowned champions of the London & South East Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division.

The Cech dynasty lives on

Petr Cech is among the most decorated Czech footballers ever, winning four Premier League titles, a Champions League, and numerous other trophies with both Chelsea and Arsenal. After retiring, he served as a technical advisor at Chelsea and briefly played ice hockey.

Now, his children are carrying on the legacy — whether in Damian’s case with goalkeeper gloves or Adela’s in defence. Whatever the future holds, the Cech name remains firmly on the English football map.



