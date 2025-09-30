Fulham are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney in 2026.

Hackney looked set to join Ipswich Town in the summer after Middlesbrough reached an agreement over a £20m transfer with the Tractor Boys.

However, the 23-year-old opted to turn down a move to Portman Road to the delight of the Middlesbrough fanbase.

But while he has remained at the Riverside Stadium, Hackney continues to be linked with a move away amid Premier League interest.

Fulham eyeing Hackney swoop

According to Football League World, Fulham are among the top-flight clubs showing an interest in the 2025 Under-21 European Championship winner.

The report claims that the Cottagers are 'plotting' a move for Hackney after sending scouts to watch him on 'several occasions' this season.

Fulham have been impressed with Hackney's performances, and could now look to sign him in the January or summer transfer windows.

Middlesbrough would surely be reluctant to sell him midway through the season if the Cottagers decide to formalise their interest in the January market.

With that said, Middlesbrough's summer agreement with Ipswich suggests that they are willing to sanction Hackney's departure at the right price.

Why are Fulham plotting Hackney move?

Fulham boss Marco Silva may feel he is short on central midfield options after Andreas Pereira was sold in the summer without a replacement being signed.

Silva's current centre-midfield options include Joshua King, Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of at least two of those midfielders, with Cairney out of contract at the end of the season, while Reed is yet to feature in a Premier League game this season and could be deemed surplus to requirements.

As a result, there seems to be a strong possibility that Fulham will need to bolster their engine room in 2026.