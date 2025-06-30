Fulham 'plotting' swoop for Man United-linked striker

Fulham are reportedly showing an interest in Genk forward Tolu Arokodare, who is also said to be on Manchester United's radar.

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Genk striker Tolu Arokodare, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim's side have been linked with the Nigeria international, as they look to strengthen their forward line ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Arokodare is a fan of the Red Devils and has admitted it would be a "dream" to complete a move to Old Trafford in his career.

The forward recently told Sports Boom: "Obviously, it's a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure.

"Whatever options I have, I'll take my time and make the best decision. I'm a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family. Of course, it would be a dream come true."

Fulham eyeing Arokodare swoop

While Arokodare may be dreaming of joining Man United, he could be given the chance to join another Premier League club this summer.

According to The Sun, Fulham have identified the Genk star as an option to add more firepower to Marco Silva's frontline.

The report states that the Cottagers have already held 'exploratory talks' with the player's representatives over a potential move to West London.

Silva is described as being a 'huge admirer' of the forward and believes he would thrive in his system at Craven Cottage.

Genk are likely to demand around £15m to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Why is Arokodare attracting transfer interest?

Arokodare has scored 40 goals in 108 competitive appearances since he joined Genk from Latvian side Valmiera in January 2023.

The 24-year-old particularly impressed with his performances in the 2024-25 campaign, where he scored 23 goals in 45 matches across all competitions.

Arokodare registered 17 of those strikes in the league to finish the season as the top scorer in the Belgian top flight.

As a result of his club form, Arokodare was given the chance to make his Nigeria debut in March and has now gone on to make a total of four appearances for his country.