One of four Premier League teams yet to win this season, Fulham welcome newly-promoted Leeds United to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.
While Marco Silva’s men were controversially beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in their most recent match prior to the international break, Daniel Farke’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
FULHAM vs. LEEDS UNITED
FULHAM
Out: None
Doubtful: Issa Diop (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, King, Iwobi; Jimenez
LEEDS
Out: Lucas Perri (thigh)
Doubtful: Ethan Ampadu (knee), Ao Tanaka (knee), Lukas Nmecha (knock), Joel Piroe (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Gruev, Longstaff; James, Calvert-Lewin, Gnonto
No Data Analysis info