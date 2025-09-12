Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds United.

One of four Premier League teams yet to win this season, Fulham welcome newly-promoted Leeds United to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

While Marco Silva’s men were controversially beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in their most recent match prior to the international break, Daniel Farke’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Issa Diop (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

LEEDS

Out: Lucas Perri (thigh)

Doubtful: Ethan Ampadu (knee), Ao Tanaka (knee), Lukas Nmecha (knock), Joel Piroe (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Gruev, Longstaff; James, Calvert-Lewin, Gnonto

