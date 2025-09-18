Brentford vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Brentford, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 68

Brentford wins: 25

Draws: 18

Fulham wins: 25

Despite being separated by only a few miles in the English capital, Brentford and Fulham have faced off just 68 times over the past century.

The head-to-head record between the two sides is evenly matched, with the Bees and Cottagers each having won 25 meetings. Brentford did have the edge over Fulham until the clubs' most recent matchup in May of 2025 - the second Premier League meeting of 2024-25 - when Fulham won 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The game itself was frantic, with Brentford taking a first-half lead despite initially trailing 1-0 due to Raul Jimenez's opener, and Bryan Mbeumo missing a penalty. However, a second-half header from Tom Cairney and a strike from distance from winger Harry Wilson ensured the Cottagers left with all three points.

Fulham's win ensured that they completed the double over their opponents having come out on top as 2-1 victors at Craven Cottage in November 2024, when an added-time brace from Wilson dramatically turned the contest on its head.

The Cottagers and the Bees are also regular sharers of the spoils in this matchup, drawing on 18 occasions, with the most recent stalemate arriving at the Gtech Community Stadium in May 2024.

The first-ever clash between the two sides occurred in December 1928, when just over 8,000 fans watched Fulham succeed 2-1 away at Brentford. Indeed, the Cottagers enjoyed plenty of success in the earliest iterations of this fixture, winning each of the first three matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1.

Brentford's maiden triumph over Fulham remains their biggest of the 25, with the Bees smashing their West London rivals 5-1 in February 1930. The honour of the biggest-ever success in this fixture resides in the history books of Fulham, though, who beat Brentford 5-0 on two separate times during a six-game unbeaten run against the Bees between 1947 and 1953.

Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, the two sides have met five times in the Premier League, both boasting two wins each.

Last 20 meetings

May 18, 2025: Brentford 2-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2024: Fulham 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

May 04, 2024: Brentford 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Fulham 0-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2023: Brentford 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2022: Fulham 3-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2020: Brentford 3-0 Fulham (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Aug 04, 2020: Brentford 1-2 Fulham (Championship)

Jun 20, 2020: Fulham 0-2 Brentford (Championship)

Dec 14, 2019: Brentford 1-0 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 14, 2018: Fulham 1-1 Brentford (Championship)

Dec 02, 2017: Brentford 3-1 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 29, 2017: Fulham 1-1 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 04, 2016: Brentford 0-2 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 30, 2016: Brentford 3-0 Fulham (Championship)

Dec 12, 2015: Fulham 2-2 Brentford (Championship)

Apr 03, 2015: Fulham 1-4 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 21, 2014: Brentford 2-1 Fulham (Championship)

Aug 26, 2014: Brentford 0-1 Fulham (League Cup Round Two)

Apr 11, 1998: Brentford 0-2 Fulham (Division Two)

Last five Premier League meetings

