Sports Mole looks at how France could line up in their 2026 World Cup qualification fixture with Azerbaijan.

Adrien Rabiot is expected to be the player to benefit from Aurelien Tchouameni's suspension in France's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Azerbaijan on Friday.

Tchouameni was sent off in the second period of France's 2-1 win over Iceland last month, so the Real Madrid midfielder will miss the Group D fixture through suspension.

There are only actually four central midfielders in the France squad, and Rabiot is in line to win his 56th cap, most likely alongside Manu Kone in the middle.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga is back in the squad following an injury, although his lack of football this season could count against him when it comes to a potential start.

Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele are all out of the squad due to injury problems, so head coach Didier Deschamps will be missing some key players for the World Cup qualifier.

Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe are certainties in the final third of the field, and the duo could be joined by Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike.

Jean-Philippe Mateta will also be hoping to make his international debut on Friday, with the 28-year-old rewarded for his strong form for Crystal Palace with a spot in the squad.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Rabiot, Kone; Coman, Olise, Ekitike; Mbappe

