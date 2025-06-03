[monks data]
Spain vs. France: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of UEFA Nations League semi-final

By , Senior Reporter
Ahead of Thursday's Nations League semi-final clash between Spain and France, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

European heavyweights Spain and France do battle in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League at MHPArena in Stuttgart on Thursday night.

La Roja, the reigning Nations League and European Championship winners, have progressed to the showpiece event after beating the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 aggregate draw in the quarter-finals in March.

Like Spain, Les Bleus are also seeking to win their second Nations League title and have reached the final having also won their quarter-final tie on penalties, beating Croatia 5-4 following a 2-2 draw over two legs.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

France's Ousmane Dembele in action with Spain's Marc Cucurella on July 9, 2024© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings:
Spain wins: 17
Draws: 7
France wins: 13

Spain and France have faced each other a total of 37 times on the international stage across all competitions, including friendlies.

La Roja currently lead the overall head-to-head record with 17 victories, while Les Bleus have come out on top 13 times, and there have also been seven draws played out between the two nations.

The first 19 meetings between Spain and France were all international friendly fixtures between 1922 and 1983. La Roja won seven of the first eight including a thumping 8-1 home victory in April 1929, which still represents their biggest-ever win over Les Bleus.

France had to wait four years to get their revenge and win their first ever game against Spain by a 1-0 scoreline - one of only four friendly victories during this 61-year period.

It is fair to say that the first competitive encounter between Spain and France was a huge occasion - the 1984 European Championship final held at Parc des Princes in Paris. Les Bleus triumphed on home soil as goals from Michel Platini and Bruno Bellone secured their first Euros title.

France enjoyed a dominant spell over Spain between the mid-1980s and early 2000s, winning seven and drawing one of their nine meetings across all competitive and non-competitive fixtures.

One of France's most notable successes over La Roja during this period was a 2-1 quarter-final victory at Euro 2000 en route to winning the tournament, while they also celebrated a 3-1 last-16 win at the 2006 World Cup before losing to Italy on penalties in the final - Zinedine Zidane scored in both of these matches against Spain.

Since then, the tables have turned again in Spain's favour, as they have come out on top in six of the last nine encounters (D1 L2) with France, including a 2-0 quarter-final win at Euro 2012 before going all the way to win the tournament.

Spain were beaten by France 2-1 in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League final in Milan, but Luis de la Fuente's side won their most recent meeting with Les Bleus by the same scoreline in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 before beating England in the final to become European champions for a record fourth time.

Previous 10 meetings


Jul 09, 2024: Spain 2-1 France (European Championship Semi-Finals)
Oct 10, 2021: Spain 1-2 France (Nations League Final)
Mar 28, 2017: France 0-2 Spain (International Friendly)
Sep 04, 2014: France 1-0 Spain (International Friendly)
Mar 26, 2013: France 0-1 Spain (World Cup Qualifiers)
Oct 16, 2012: Spain 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifiers)
Jun 23, 2012: Spain 2-0 France (European Championship Quarter-Finals)
Mar 03, 2010: France 0-2 Spain (International Friendly)
Feb 06, 2008: Spain 1-0 France (International Friendly)
Jun 27, 2006: Spain 1-3 France (World Cup Last 16)

Read more on Spain vs France

Written by
Oliver Thomas
Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Euro 2024 on July 14, 2024
Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
