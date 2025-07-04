Sports Mole previews Saturday's Women's European Championship clash between France Women and England Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

England Women will kick off the defence of their Women’s European Championship crown when they take on France Women in Saturday’s clash in Zurich.

The Lionesses and Les Bleues are competing in Group D alongside 2017 winner Netherlands and tournament debutants Wales.

Match preview

France are making their eighth consecutive Euros appearance after securing automatic qualification from a group that included England.

Les Bleues finished top of the group after they recorded four victories in six games (L2), including a 2-1 away win over England in May 2024.

While they are competing in a tough group at Women’s Euro 2025, France may be able to take confidence from the fact that they have reached the knockout rounds in each of the last four Euros.

In fact, they successfully navigated their way to the semi-finals in 2022, before their run was ended by a 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Les Bleues built momentum with a flawless Nations League campaign, winning all six of their matches against Norway, Iceland and Switzerland to finish top and secure a place in the final four.

They followed that impressive campaign with friendly victories over Belgium and Brazil, meaning they have won eight consecutive matches since losing to Spain in December.

France boast a strong record in the early stages of the competition, having won six and drawn four of their previous 10 European Championship group games since they lost 5-1 to Germany in 2009.

England are looking to become just the second team to win multiple Women’s European Championships after lifting their first-ever major tournament trophy in 2022.

The Lionesses saw off Spain and Sweden in the knockout rounds, before they edged out Germany to clinch the silverware at Wembley.

For England boss Sarina Wiegman, she aims to win a third consecutive European Championship trophy, after she previously won the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017.

Wiegman oversaw mixed results in England's recent Nations League campaign, with her team finishing in second place behind Spain after winning three, drawing one and losing two of their six matches.

After falling to a narrow defeat to Spain at the start of June, the Lionesses returned to winning ways with a statement 7-0 victory in Sunday's friendly against Jamaica, courtesy of a Ella Toone brace and goals from Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo, Aggie Beever-Jones and Beth Mead.

England will face a much tougher test in their tournament opener against France, but while they did lose at home to France in qualifying, they can take some inspiration from the 3-1 victory they recorded in the return fixture last year.

The Lionesses have also won their opening game at the last two European Championships, including a 1-0 victory over Austria in 2022.

France Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

England Women form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

France boss Laurent Bonadei made the somewhat controversial decision to leave out experienced defender Wendie Renard and all-time record goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer from his 23-player squad.

Maelle Lakrar is set to feature in central defence with Griedge Mbock, while Elisa De Almeida and Selma Bacha are expected to operate as the two full-backs.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Marie-Antoinette Katoto is likely to feature in a front three with Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore.

As for England, Mary Earps and Fran Kirby have recently retired from international football, while Mille Bright made herself unavailable for selection as she revealed she was not in a position to "give 100% mentally or physically".

Lauren James returned from a three-month injury absence to feature as a substitute in the commanding win over Jamaica, but the Chelsea star is unlikely to be risked from the start in Saturday’s opener.

Weigman may decide to stick with the same lineup that started against Jamaica, which would see her team line up with a back four of Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter.

After netting in England’s last two matches, Russo will be looking to continue her fine form when she leads the line against France.

France Women possible starting lineup:

Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock, Lakrar, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui; Diani, Baltimore, Katoto

England Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo

We say: France Women 1-1 England Women

England will be desperate to start the defence of their trophy with a win, but we think they may have to settle for a point against a strong France side, especially as Les Bleues are unbeaten in their last two games at the Women's Euros.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



