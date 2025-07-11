Sports Mole previews Sunday's Women's European Championship clash between Netherlands Women and France Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

France Women and Netherlands Women will face off on Sunday with both teams harbouring hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Women’s Euros.

Les Bleues are in pole position in Group D with six points to their name, while the Netherlands are three points adrift in third spot.

Match preview

The Netherlands have reached the last eight in three of their four European Championship appearances, but they have work to do if they are to feature in the knockout rounds of the 2025 tournament.

The Oranje would have hoped to have been in a better position after they cruised to a 3-0 win in their opening group game against Wales.

However, they were quickly brought down to earth with a heavy 4-0 defeat in Wednesday’s match against England, leaving them in third place and behind the Lionesses on goal difference.

The Netherlands know that they will have to beat France by at least three goals if England beat France, although any margin of victory would be enough if the Lionesses fail to pick up maximum points.

Andries Jonker’s side could progress with a draw if Wales pull off a surprise victory, while a defeat would result in an early exit from the competition they won in 2017.

Having failed to win their last four head-to-head matches, the Netherlands will enter Sunday’s fixture with hopes of beating France for the first time since recording a 2-1 victory in October 2015.

France are in a strong position to progress to make a fifth consecutive appearance at the Women’s European Championships.

Les Bleues kicked off the tournament with a statement 2-1 victory over England, becoming the first team to beat the reigning champions in the opening game of the Women’s Euros.

The 2022 semi-finalists backed up that impressive win with a dominant display in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory against Wales, which came courtesy of goals from Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro.

France enter the final matchday with a three-point buffer to England and the Netherlands, ensuring they only need a point from Sunday’s fixture to guarantee their spot in the quarter-finals.

They will only miss out on a top-two finish if they lose by three or more goals, and England beat Wales in the group’s other game.

France will surely fancy their chances of finishing the group stage with a 100% record, having won each of their last 10 matches since losing 4-2 to Spain in a friendly in December 2024.

Netherlands Women Women's European Championship form:

W L

Netherlands Women form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

France Women Women's European Championship form:

W W

France Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Danielle van de Donk could be given a recall after dropping down to the bench for the recent defeat to England.

Jonker could also be tempted to make further changes, with Sherida Spitse and Lineth Beerensteyn among those pushing for starting spots.

Vivianne Miedema will continue to lead the line for the Oranje, having scored four goals in her last four international appearances.

As for the visitors, Laurent Bonadei is set to make a number of changes after resting several key players on Wednesday.

Maelle Lakrar, Sakina Karchaoui and Oriane Jean-Francois are all pushing for recalls for the crucial final group game.

There is also a strong possibility that Chelsea’s Sandy Baltimore and Lyon’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto will come into the frontline.

Netherlands Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Spitse, Brugts; Groenen, Van de Donk, Kaptein; Pelova, Beerensteyn, Miedema

France Women possible starting lineup:

Peyraud-Magnin; N’Dongala, Lakrar, Sombath, Bacha; Karchaoui, Jean-Francois, Geyoro; Baltimore, Diani, Katoto

We say: Netherlands Women 1-2 France Women

The Netherlands will still be reeling from Wednesday's demoralising defeat to England, and while they have the quality to trouble France on Sunday, we think they will ultimately fall short against a French team that will be full of confidence after winning their last 10 matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



