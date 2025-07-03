Sports Mole previews Saturday's Women's European Championship clash between Wales Women and Netherlands Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wales Women and Netherlands Women will begin their respective Women’s Euro 2025 campaigns when they lock horns in Lucerne.

The Dragons are set to make their major tournament debut, while the Netherlands are competing at their fifth consecutive European Championships.

Wales are one of two nations making their debuts at the Euros after successfully negotiating their way through the qualifying process.

The Dragons won four of their six matches in Group B4 to clinch top spot and secure their place in the qualifying playoffs.

They recorded an extra-time win in their two-legged first-round clash against Slovakia, before they claimed a 3-2 aggregate win over the Republic of Ireland to create history.

Wales have been given a tough draw for their first experience of a major tournament, with Rhian Wilkinson’s side set to compete in Group D with 2017 winners Netherlands, 2022 semi-finalists France and defending champions England.

They head into the competition off the back of a difficult Nations League campaign, where they suffered relegation from Group A after they collected just two points from six matches.

Wales know they will have their work cut out to take something from their tournament opener, especially as they have lost each of their previous four games against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands qualified automatically for the 2025 tournament after they collected nine points from seven matches to finish alongside Italy in the top two of their qualifying group.

They will enter the competition with hopes of replicating their success from 2017, when they lifted the trophy at their home tournament under the tutelage of Sarina Wiegman.

The Oranje have progressed from the group stage in three of their last four European Championship appearances, with their only failure taking place in 2013.

Andries Jonker’s side missed out on a finals spot in their recent Nations League campaign, finishing in second place behind Germany after winning three, drawing two and losing one of their six matches.

They then warmed up for the tournament with a 2-1 win in Saturday’s friendly against Finland, which came courtesy of a Vivianne Miedema brace.

The Netherlands will fancy their chances of picking up another win on Saturday, having won five and drawn one of their last six group games across the previous two Euros.

Wales defender Mayzee Davies was ruled out of the tournament after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last month’s Nations League defeat to Denmark.

Sophie Ingle has recovered from a long-term knee injury to make the 23-player squad, but it remains to be seen how much football she will play at the tournament, having been out of action since September.

Wales' all-time recorded goalscorer Jess Fishlock could be used as an impact substitute rather than feature in the starting lineup.

As for the Netherlands, Manchester United’s Dominque Janssen should partner Chelsea youngster Veerle Buurman in central defence, while Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij and Barcelona’s Esmee Brugts are likely to play as the two full-backs.

Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer, Miedema, will be looking to score her 100th international goal when she leads the line against Wales.

The former Arsenal forward could be supported in attack by Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk.

Wales Women possible starting lineup:

Clark; Green, Ladd, Evans, Woodham; James, Griffiths; Holland, Rowe, Jones; Cain

Netherlands Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts; Groenen, Kaptein; Pelova, Van de Donk, Roord; Miedema

We say: Wales Women 1-3 Netherlands Women

The Oranje have fared well in the group stage at the last two Euros, and while they can draw upon that experience, Wales are stepping into the unknown as tournament debutants, and we believe the Dragons will be brushed aside by a Netherlands side that is stacked with quality.

