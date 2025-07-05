A Keira Walsh special is in vain as England lose 2-1 to France in their opening Women's Euro 2025 match, leaving the holders at risk of an extremely premature exit.

The fervent support for the Lionesses was almost rewarded when Alessia Russo tapped in after Lauren Hemp's parried strike, but the tightest of tight offside calls denied the Lionesses following a VAR check.

That marginal decision proved to be the start of England's first-half downfall, as in the 36th minute, Delphine Cascarino burst away from a beleaguered Jess Carter and delivered a low cross for Marie-Antoinette Katoto to prod home.

England's full-backs being run ragged was the theme of the first half, and the French flanks proved devastating again just two minutes after Katoto's opener, as a defensive calamity ended with Sandy Baltimore cutting inside and firing a crisp strike into the top corner.

The whistle marked a new unwanted record for Sarina Wiegman's side, who became the first ever team to trail by two goals at half time their opening Women's Euros match as holders, soon to become the first side to lose their first Women's Euros game as reigning champions.

France looked the likelier to add to their lead than England did to claw their way back into the match as the second half progressed, but the holders belatedly had hope out of nowhere in the 87th minute, when Keira Walsh found the top corner with finesse after Les Bleues only half-cleared a corner to the edge of the box.

A barrage of England attacks followed, but France survived five nerve-jangling minutes of injury time to already push the holders to the brink of elimination.

Too little, too late for England in pitiful opening performance

Despite their status as reigning champions, England did not travel to Switzerland with the favourites tag, and the first 85 minutes of Saturday's display demonstrated exactly why.

France discovered early on that they could dominate England down the wings, and dominate them they did, as Carter and Lucy Bronze were turned inside out on multiple occasions by the electric Cascarino and Baltimore.

However, few Lionesses - barring perhaps Hannah Hampton, Walsh and Ella Toone - did themselves justice across the board, as France outclassed the Lionesses physically, mentally and tactically.

Wiegman's substitutes finally injected some life into a lethargic England side, who were devoid of ideas for 85 minutes before pummelling the French defence in the dying embers, but those exertions came far too late.

Second-last in Group D - only above Wales courtesy of a superior goal difference - England will be out of the Euros if they lose to the Netherlands on Wednesday in Zurich, and France beat Wales on the same night.