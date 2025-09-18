Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Fortuna Sittard and FC Utrecht, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fortuna Sittard and FC Utrecht will both aim to bounce back from respective defeats last time out when they face off at Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday in gameweek six of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

The home side fell to a 2-0 loss against Feyenoord in their most recent outing, while the visitors were narrowly beaten by Groningen.

Match preview

One point from the first six available was a less-than-ideal start for Fortuna Sittard, but consecutive wins over NEC and newly promoted Telstar either side of the international break teased a change in fortunes.

However, Danny Buijs's men were sent crashing back down to earth as goals from Ayase Ueda and Aymen Sliti saw them come away empty-handed from their trip to De Kuip on Wednesday.

Fortuna managed three clean sheets from their final five matches of last season, but have since conceded in each of their subsequent nine games, including the opener in five of their most recent seven.

Still, the Fortunezen should head into this weekend's encounter with belief, having picked up four points from a possible six across both meetings against their upcoming opponents during the 2024-25 campaign

Saturday's hosts are also unbeaten in competitive home matches since April, a run which includes a goalless stalemate against Utrecht in their 2024-25 season finale.

Amid their quest for Europa League qualification, Utrecht won two of their opening three Eredivisie matches against Heracles and SBV Excelsior, with a 2-1 defeat to Sparta Rotterdam in between.

Since the aforementioned loss to Sparta, Ron Jans's men had secured three wins and three clean sheets from four matches before Sunday's clash against Groningen.

Marco Rente's strike 20 minutes from time saw De Domstedelingen suffer a first defeat in five outings and ended their unbeaten league run on home turf dating back to March

Consequently, Utrecht will head to Sittard-Geleen this weekend sixth in the standings with nine points, two points and three places ahead of their hosts.

With one eye on their Europa League opener against Lyon five days later, Saturday's visitors will set out to continue their near-perfect away record this term after winning four of their five games on the road.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

Team News

Ramazan Bayram and Alen Halilovic are still awaiting their first outing of the current campaign as they remain ruled out with ankle injuries, while Samuel Bastien has not featured since March after undergoing surgery to address a near-catastrophic stroke.

Daley Sinkgraven is also out of contention for the home side with a knee issue and is joined in the infirmary by fellow Dutchman Syb van Ottele.

Utrecht's Rafik El Arguioui is still a long way off returning from a knee problem, a huge disappointment for the 20-year-old, who was knocking on the door of first-team action.

Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas was subbed off midway through his side's defeat to Groningen and is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

This should see Michael Brouwer come into the visitors' lineup for a second Eredivisie start of the season.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Dahlhaus, Marquez, Fosso, Adewoye, Limnios; Lonwijk, Tunjic, Brittijn; Aiko, Ihattaren

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Brouwer; El Karouani, Viergever, Van der Hoorn, Horemans; Van den Berg, Engwanda, Zechiel; Rodriguez, Min, Blake

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 FC Utrecht

Only PSV Eindhoven and NEC have scored more goals this term than Saturday's visitors, while only Feyenoord have conceded on fewer occasions.

Fortuna have been resolute on home turf, and while we expect them to put up a decent fight here, Utrecht should leave Sittard-Geleen with maximum points.

