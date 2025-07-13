Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Scottish League Cup clash between Forfar Athletic and St Mirren, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams with contrasting results in their opening Group D matches in the Scottish League Cup will clash on Tuesday, as Forfar Athletic host St Mirren.

The hosts secured a penalty victory against Annan Athletic in their opening fixture, while the visitors were defeated on penalties by Arbroath.

Match preview

Since suffering relegation from the Scottish League One in 2020-21, Forfar Athletic have found themselves gradually slipping down the League Two standings.

The Loons finished second in 2021-22, fifth in 2022-23, sixth in 2023-24 and ninth in 2024-25, narrowly ensuring their survival in the fourth division as they finished ahead of 10th-placed Bonnyrigg Rose on goal difference.

Heading toward the 2025-26 league season, Jim Weir will be hoping to lead Forfar to an improved finish - something they have failed to achieve since they jumped from eighth to second in League One between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Forfar did start their competitive campaign with a 4-2 penalty victory after a 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic in the Scottish League Cup, and they will be aiming to maintain and build on their winning momentum ahead of their league opener.

Forfar will face their toughest test in Group D on Tuesday, though, as they come up against Scottish Premiership St Mirren.

The Saints may be the favourites to win Group D, given they are the only Premiership side in the group, but Stephen Robinson's side got off to a disappointing start last week.

St Mirren were defeated 5-3 on penalties by Arbroath in their Group D opener, though they are still on one point as they were held to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

That result leaves Robinson's side just one point behind leaders Arbroath, meaning a victory on Tuesday could propel the Saints to the top of the standings.

St Mirren will be confident of recording a victory on Tuesday, especially as they were 4-0 victors the last time these two sides came together in July 2023.

Team News

Scott Shephard and Martin Rennie made their debuts in attack for Forfar in their last match, with the latter scoring in his first competitive game for the club, and the duo are likely to start again in this one.

Elsewhere, a similar side to the one that started in their eventual penalty victory over Annan Athletic last week could also start against St Mirren.

As for St Mirren, Mark O'Hara will be unavailable for the visitors after the midfielder was sent off following two yellow card offences in the space of six minutes in their group opener.

Kieran Phillips could partner Oisin Smyth in the middle of the park in O'Hara's absence, while Jayden Richardson and Declan John are likely to continue in wide areas.

Forfar Athletic possible starting lineup:

Stafford; Morrison, Dolzanski, Lemon; Martin, Slater, Inglis, Mailer, Scott; Shephard, Rennie

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Urminsky; Fraser, Gogic, Tanser; Richardson, Phillips, Smyth, John; Idowu, Mandron, Scott

We say: Forfar Athletic 1-2 St Mirren

St Mirren may have got off to a disappointing start in Group D, but their quality is undoubtedly higher than their opposition, and we expect them to show their ability with a win here.

