Wolverhampton targets Jhon Arias from Fluminense as the Colombian creative midfielder shines at the Club World Cup.

With Jhon Arias catching the eye at the Club World Cup, Fluminense appear increasingly unlikely to hold onto their Colombian star. According to ge, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have informed the Brazilian club of their intention to submit a formal offer in the coming days.

Other clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia have also made enquiries, but Wolves are currently leading the chase. Arias’ emotional reaction after Fluminense’s semi-final defeat to Chelsea may well have been his last act in a tricolor shirt — a major loss for the Rio giants and a potential coup for the Midlands outfit.

Fluminense’s creative Maestro

Signed in mid-2021 for just R$3.1m, Arias has blossomed into a key figure in the Fluminense midfield. After a quiet start, he went on to contribute to over 30 goals in his first full season in Brazil and has since played an instrumental role in some of the club’s biggest recent achievements.

Arias helped deliver two Carioca Championships, the Recopa Sudamericana (scoring twice in the final), and was a standout during the club’s triumphant Copa Libertadores campaign.

His form continued in 2024, when he played a pivotal role in keeping Fluminense afloat during their battle against relegation in the Brasileirao. At the Club World Cup, he starred against both Ulsan HD and Inter Milan in what now appears to have been a fitting final flourish.

A technically gifted midfielder capable of playing out wide or centrally, Arias boasts impressive consistency. His close control, vision, and passing range make him difficult to dispossess and a constant threat in the final third. Whether playing clever through balls or long-range switches, his delivery has become his hallmark.

Off the ball, the 27-year-old is equally intelligent, always finding space and linking play — traits which flourished under manager Fernando Diniz. His quiet, respectful demeanour off the pitch has endeared him further to fans, highlighted by his public apology following the Club World Cup exit.

Arias seen as direct replacement for Matheus Cunha

With Matheus Cunha having completed a move to Manchester United, Wolves are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements. Cunha was vital to Wolves' survival last season, contributing 13 goals and six assists under Vítor Pereira, who has been keen to bring in quality replacements.

Arias fits the bill. Pereira is familiar with the Colombian’s qualities from their clashes in Brazil when he managed Corinthians and Flamengo. Arias would likely slot into one of the two attacking midfield roles behind the striker in Wolves’ 3-4-2-1 system, competing with the likes of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Marshall Munetsi, Goncalo Guedes, and Fer Lopez — all of whom arguably fall short of Arias’ technical calibre.

The Colombian is also comfortable playing more centrally, provided he is given freedom to roam — a tactical flexibility that made him a standout at Fluminense.

Adapting to life in the UK could present a challenge, given the stark contrast in climate and culture to his previous experience in Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil. However, familiar faces in the dressing room may ease that transition. His former Flu teammate Andre and fellow Brazilian Joao Gomes — both midfield regulars for Wolves — could prove instrumental in helping him settle.

Arias always had Europe in his sights

Despite turning down a move to Zenit in early 2024, Arias has never hidden his ambition to play in Europe. He extended his Fluminense contract until mid-2028, but remained open about a potential exit if a top-level opportunity arose.

“I think everyone knows — I’m very transparent and honest — like all players, I dream of playing in Europe and reaching the top. But until my last day at Fluminense I will fight and respect the club and the fans… you never know, the future is open,” Arias said after the Chelsea defeat.

According to CNN Brasil, Fluminense hope to fetch between €20m and €25m (£17m–£21.5m) for the Colombian, a fee that would help them reinvest — especially when combined with the Club World Cup earnings.

In total, Arias has registered 47 goals and 55 assists in 229 matches for Fluminense, leaving not just a statistical legacy, but one of leadership and technical brilliance. Wolves look set to benefit if they can finalise the deal.

This article was originally published on Trivela.