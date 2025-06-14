Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense's Club World Cup opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will get their Club World Cup campaigns underway as they meet on Tuesday evening.

While Dortmund are favourites to top Group F, Fluminense will aim to beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD to second place, though a statement win on Tuesday could boost their chances of a surprising first-placed finish.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

The Group F fixture is set to kick off at 5pm UK time on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, it is a 12pm local time kickoff.

Where is Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

The match will take place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium, which opened in 2010, is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets of the National Football League.

MetLife Stadium will be home to five group games, a quarter-final, both semi-finals and the Club World Cup final.

How to watch Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have made a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches throughout the tournament, and this is set to be one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV, with kickoff at 5pm.

Online streaming

DAZN are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

You can download the free DAZN app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

What is at stake for Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund on matchday one?

As already mentioned, Dortmund are certainly the favourites to top the group, and the German side will be aiming for a winning start on Tuesday.

Fluminense are arguably the team expected to progress in second place, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD, but a victory on Tuesday would boost their chances of a surprise first-placed finish.

Fluminense face Ulsan HD on June 21 on matchday two, while Borussia Dortmund clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on the same day.