Preview: Flora vs Saburtalo Tbilisi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 20:38

Estonian outfit Flora face Georgian side Saburtalo Tbilisi at Lillekula Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League first-round qualifier on Wednesday evening.

The winners of this two-legged tie will enter the unseeded section of Group 2 in the Champions Path for the second qualifying round.

Match preview

Flora are the most successful team in Estonian top-flight football and lifted their record-extending 16th Meistriliiga title in the 2025 campaign under head coach Konstantin Vassiljev.

However, they face an uphill battle to retain their crown as they currently sit second in the table, 10 points behind leaders and Tallinn-based rivals FCI Levadia after 18 league games in the 2026 season (W12 D0 L6).

The Green-Whites suffered two home defeats in three games at the beginning of June, but they have since responded with back-to-back victories over FCI Levadia (2-1) and FC Kuressaare (3-0), beating the latter last Thursday.

Flora have never qualified for the Champions League before and have only ever progressed to the second qualifying round on three occasions, last doing do in 2021-22 when they eventually dropped down into the Conference League group stage.

As for Saburtalo Tbilisi, now known as FC Iberia 1999, they are gearing up for just their third-ever Champions League qualifying campaign, having previously suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Malmo last year and a second-round exit to Dinamo Zagreb in 2019-20.

The Red Eagles have elevated their status in Georgian football in recent years, winning their first top-flight title in 2018 before celebrating back-to-back triumphs in 2024 and 2025 under two different coaches.

Andriy Demchenko succeeded Guga Nergadze last month and has since had a mixed start to life in the Iberia hotseat, winning two and losing two of his first four games in charge in the Erovnuli Liga and Georgian Cup.

After losing his first league match to title rivals Rustavi (2-1), the Red Eagles bounced back with victory by the same scoreline against Meshakhte Tkibuli to keep them two points clear at the top of the table.

Iberia 1999 then concluded the month of June with a 1-0 semi-final win over Dinamo Tiblisi in the Georgian Cup, but they suffered a 6-5 penalty-shootout defeat to Torpedo Kutaisi in the final last Wednesday following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.