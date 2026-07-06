Preview: Flora vs Saburtalo Tbilisi - prediction, team news, lineups

Estonian outfit Flora face Georgian side Saburtalo Tbilisi at Lillekula Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League first-round qualifier on Wednesday evening.
The winners of this two-legged tie will enter the unseeded section of Group 2 in the Champions Path for the second qualifying round.
Match preview
Flora are the most successful team in Estonian top-flight football and lifted their record-extending 16th Meistriliiga title in the 2025 campaign under head coach Konstantin Vassiljev.
However, they face an uphill battle to retain their crown as they currently sit second in the table, 10 points behind leaders and Tallinn-based rivals FCI Levadia after 18 league games in the 2026 season (W12 D0 L6).
The Green-Whites suffered two home defeats in three games at the beginning of June, but they have since responded with back-to-back victories over FCI Levadia (2-1) and FC Kuressaare (3-0), beating the latter last Thursday.
Flora have never qualified for the Champions League before and have only ever progressed to the second qualifying round on three occasions, last doing do in 2021-22 when they eventually dropped down into the Conference League group stage.
As for Saburtalo Tbilisi, now known as FC Iberia 1999, they are gearing up for just their third-ever Champions League qualifying campaign, having previously suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Malmo last year and a second-round exit to Dinamo Zagreb in 2019-20.
The Red Eagles have elevated their status in Georgian football in recent years, winning their first top-flight title in 2018 before celebrating back-to-back triumphs in 2024 and 2025 under two different coaches.
Andriy Demchenko succeeded Guga Nergadze last month and has since had a mixed start to life in the Iberia hotseat, winning two and losing two of his first four games in charge in the Erovnuli Liga and Georgian Cup.
After losing his first league match to title rivals Rustavi (2-1), the Red Eagles bounced back with victory by the same scoreline against Meshakhte Tkibuli to keep them two points clear at the top of the table.
Iberia 1999 then concluded the month of June with a 1-0 semi-final win over Dinamo Tiblisi in the Georgian Cup, but they suffered a 6-5 penalty-shootout defeat to Torpedo Kutaisi in the final last Wednesday following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.
Flora form (all competitions):
- W
- L
- W
- L
- W
- W
Saburtalo Tbilisi form (all competitions):
- W
- D
- L
- W
- W
- L
Team News
Flora boss Vassiljev will weigh up whether to stick with a 4-4-2 formation following their recent win over Kuressaare or revert to a back three with wing-backs.
Oscar Pihela and Airon Kollo could be recalled to play at centre-back if a three-man defence is deployed, with Sander Alamaa and Nikita Kalmokov potentially providing the width from out wide.
Rauno Sappinen has scored a team-high 11 goals in 2026, and 181 goals in total for Flora across 317 appearances. The 30-year-old striker is expected to lead the line and could be supported in attack by Tony Varjund and Sergei Zenjov.
As for Iberia 1999, winger Iuri Tabatadze and centre-back Derek Agyakwa are both unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from unspecified injuries.
Bakar Kardava is set to continue as captain in centre-midfield alongside Nikoloz Dadiani, who has scored two goals in his last three starts for the Red Eagles.
Seventeen-year-old Andria Bartishvili will be pushing to start in an advanced central role behind striker Amiran Dzagania, who is hoping to end his three-game goal drought.
Flora possible starting lineup:
Grunvald; Pihela, Kollo, Kolobov; Alamaa, Kreida, Antonov, Kalmykov; Varjund, Sappinen, Zenjov
Saburtalo Tbilisi possible starting lineup:
Megrelishvili; Amisulashvili, Selimovich, Zouri, Dzhindzholava; Kardava, Dadiani; Gudushauri, Bartshvili, Bedoshvili; Dzagania
We say: Flora 2-1 Saburtalo Tbilisi
-
Remaining alive in the tie for next week’s second leg in Tbilisi will be high on the agenda for both teams, so a closely-contested first-leg battle cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. However, we expect the hosts to edge to victory on this occasion.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.