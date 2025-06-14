Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup clash between Flamengo and Esperance Tunis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both seeking a successful start to their Club World Cup campaign, South American giants Flamengo and African heavyweights Esperance Tunis clash in Philadelphia on Monday.

While Fla are among several Brazilian teams hoping to go all the way, their Tunisian counterparts are outsiders - particularly with Chelsea also vying for a top-two finish in Group D.

Match preview

Perhaps Brazil's biggest club, Flamengo have been crowned continental champions twice in the past six years and have the financial clout to compete on several fronts each season.

The Rio side have won the Copa Libertadores three times in all, with their most recent triumph earning them entry into FIFA's new-look Club World Cup.

While Fla have not won the Campeonato Brasileiro since 2020, they are currently on track to claim their domestic title for an eighth time, leading the Serie A standings by virtue of a stellar start.

A tally of 24 goals from 11 games is their most at this stage of a season since 2008, as head coach Filipe Luis continues to impress with his team's risk-taking, high-pressing style.

The former Atletico Madrid defender finished his playing career at Flamengo, and after making an eye-catching start to his time in charge, he now has the responsibility of taking the Rubro-Negro into a global club finals.

Fla made two appearances in the previous Club World Cup format, finishing runners-up to Liverpool six years ago, while they famously beat the Reds 3-0 in the 1985 Intercontinental Cup.

This time around, they have ambitions of going the distance again, but a slip-up on Monday could see them facing an early exit.

While Flamengo qualified as winners of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, opening opponents Esperance claimed their place in the USA by virtue of being the best-ranked eligible club in Africa's four-year ranking.

The Tunis-based team made three appearances in the previous format but won only one of six matches - against Qatari club Al Sadd in 2019 - and they will be underdogs in Group D.

On the domestic scene, though, they are dominant, having won more top-flight titles than any other side - including eight of the last nine.

Beaten by Egyptian rivals Al Ahly in last year's final, Les Sang et Or have also claimed four CAF Champions League trophies to date, so their continental pedigree is beyond doubt.

Across all competitions, Maher Kanzari's men have recently won nine of their last 10 games - keeping eight clean sheets - and the coach's mid-season return helped secure a first league-and-cup double for 14 years.

However, they must now step up several gears to compete with Chelsea, LAFC and Flamengo for a place in the Club World Cup's knockout rounds, which would represent one of their greatest achievements.

Flamengo form (all competitions): W D W W W W

Esperance form (all competitions): W W D W W W

Team News

Filipe Luis is blessed with one of South America's strongest squads and has plenty of options to choose from for Monday's game.

Brazil striker Pedro should lead a potent attack, which is made tick by Uruguayan playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta. The latter has registered 13 goal involvements in just nine league games this term, remarkably scoring with nine of his 10 shots on target.

Gerson, who is set to leave for Zenit St Petersburg after the tournament's conclusion, is likely to join rising star Evertton Araujo in midfield, though Jorginho recently arrived at the Rio club. Alongside ex-Juventus pair Danilo and Alex Sandro, the former Italy star is one of several veterans with plenty of experience in Europe.

Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata has been passed fit to play in Philadelphia, but Nicolas de la Cruz has been absent from training and may only return to action against Chelsea on Friday.

Meanwhile, Esperance captain and centre-back Yassine Meriah has made his long-awaited return, six months after suffering a serious knee injury.

Up front, Les Sang et Or will be banking on Algerian forward Youcef Belaili for inspiration, having posted 15 goal involvements in the Tunisian top flight and the same number in the CAF Champions League.

Brazilian winger Yan Sasse scored 10 times last term and will now meet familiar opposition; compatriot Rodrigo Rodrigues should spearhead the attack.

Flamengo possible starting lineup: Rossi; Wesley, Ortiz, Danilo, Sandro; Gerson, Evertton; Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Michael; Pedro

Esperance possible starting lineup: Memmiche; Bouchniba, Jelassi, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Guenichi, Konate, Ogbelu; Sasse, Rodrigues, Belaili

We say: Flamengo 3-1 Esperance

Flamengo's attacking power and top-level experience should prove too much for Esperance to handle on Group D's opening matchday.

As the Brazilians' sheer intensity will secure maximum points, their opponents are set to leave empty-handed.

