Luis Filipe, Flamengo’s young coach and former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea player, has impressed with a winning record and tactical mastery at the Club World Cup.

With a successful career as a left-back, Luis Filipe has taken on the challenge of managing Flamengo. At just 39 years old, the coach is largely responsible for the club’s current success, carrying high expectations for the coming years.

Flamengo’s football director, Jose Boto, highlights that Luis Filipe has all the qualities to become one of the world’s top coaches. In an interview with “CBS,” the Portuguese executive praised the manager’s work ethic, which aligns with European football trends.

“He has a very well-executed style of play. He doesn’t change the team’s approach without reason. That’s a hallmark of great coaches. He’s very well prepared, a workaholic. I really like that. He has European knowledge, and that’s why I keep him. I’m very satisfied,” Boto said.

Luis Filipe shines at the Club World Cup

At the Club World Cup, Luis Filipe attracted attention by leading Flamengo to an impeccable group stage. Beyond securing first place and a place in the round of 16, the coach caught the eye with a convincing win over Chelsea.

The current Europa Conference League champions and fourth-place finishers in the recent Premier League season, Chelsea were dominated by Flamengo in the second round of Group D. The Brazilian coach’s strategy led to a decisive 3-1 victory.

As a result, Luis Filipe was praised by the European press, which noted his close ties with Diego Simeone. The former left-back spent years at Atletico Madrid under the Argentine manager, who inspired his coaching methods at Flamengo.

Flamengo now aims to continue making history at the Club World Cup. Luis Filipe’s team will face Bayern Munich this Sunday (29th) at 5 p.m. Brasília time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.



In 2016, Luis Filipe played against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Fast forward 9 years, Luis Filipe will face the German giants as the manager of Flamengo in the knockout stages of the Club World Cup. ??? pic.twitter.com/qHUa6JVhSQ

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 29, 2025

A winning record at Flamengo

In October 2024, the young coach replaced Tite at Flamengo. Since then, Luis Filipe has collected more titles (4) than defeats (3). During this period, Flamengo won the Copa do Brasil, the Supercopa do Brasil, the Campeonato Carioca, and the symbolic Taca Guanabara.

According to the website Fla Estatística, Luis Filipe holds the third-best managerial record at Flamengo this century. In 50 matches with the first team, he trails only Jorge Jesus (81.6% in 2019) and Joel Santana (77.7% in 2005).

This article was originally published on Trivela.