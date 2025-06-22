Flamengo coach Filipe Luis is gaining attention in Europe after beating Chelsea at the Club World Cup, with Spanish media naming him as a possible successor to Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis is gaining attention in Europe after beating Chelsea at the Club World Cup, with Spanish media naming him as a possible successor to Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Flamengo’s win against Chelsea at the Club World Cup has added another chapter to Luis's impressive start as head coach of the Rio de Janeiro side. But while his success on the touchline reflects Flamengo’s good form, it also comes with its side effects.

With each new achievement, Luis's name is gaining more recognition in European football - especially in Spain, where he enjoyed a decorated playing career. Following the win over Chelsea, the Brazilian coach was even mentioned in Spain as a potential successor to Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

According to an article by Spanish journalist Javier Gomara in Mundo Deportivo, the former left-back is “highly respected at the Colchoneros - not only as a professional but also as a person”.

Luis's history with Atletico runs deep. He joined the Spanish club in the second half of 2010 - just months before Simeone took over as manager - and played under the Argentine for six and a half seasons, with a one-year stint at Chelsea in between. It is no surprise, then, that much of the Flamengo coach’s tactical approach bears Simeone’s influence.

Atletico have no plans to part ways with Simeone

Despite the speculation, Simeone shows no signs of fatigue at Atletico. That was not the case two seasons ago, when the Argentine was close to the end of his contract and rumours suggested his time in Madrid could be nearing its conclusion.

Now tied to a deal until mid-2027, Simeone remains an iconic figure at the club - even though he has not lifted silverware since 2021. Atletico’s Club World Cup campaign began with a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but was followed by a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders, albeit with an unconvincing performance. The Spaniards now face Botafogo on Monday in a decisive clash for a place in the round of 16.

Since Simeone’s arrival in 2012, Atletico have won eight major trophies:

• Two Europa Leagues (2011-12 and 2017-18)



• Two UEFA Super Cups (2012 and 2018)



• Two La Ligas (2013-14 and 2020-21)



• One Copa del Rey (2012-13)



• One Spanish Super Cup (2014-15)

They were also runners-up in the Champions League twice, both times against Real Madrid (2013-14 and 2015-16).

Filipe Luis already making a name for himself as a coach

Luis's reputation has been growing steadily in Europe - not only because of Flamengo’s strong Club World Cup run, but also due to the promise he has shown since stepping into a managerial role.

Back in October, Marca already spotlighted his rapid rise after leading Flamengo to the Copa do Brasil final - a title they eventually went on to win.

Since then, several Spanish media outlets have continued to follow and praise his progress closely.

This article was originally published on Trivela.