Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between FC Midtjylland and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Midtjylland will aim to maintain their flawless record in the Europa League when they host Celtic on Thursday for a matchday four clash in the league phase.

While the hosts are top of the standings from three wins from three matches, the visitors are 21st in the table after recording one win, one draw and one loss from their three fixtures.

Match preview

Midtjylland have enjoyed a spectacular 2025-26 so far, with the Wolves having suffered only one defeat from their first 25 matches across all competitions, alongside 18 wins and six draws.

Despite that stellar start to the campaign leaving Midtjylland placed second in the Danish Superliga standings and ensuring their qualification to the league phase of the Europa League, the club made the shocking decision to sack manager Thomas Thomasberg.

Thomasberg, who led Midtjylland to the Danish Superliga title in 2023-24 and a second-placed finish last term, was dismissed by the club as they looked to head and progress in a different direction moving forward.

Despite the mid-season change in management, new boss Mike Tullberg has managed to maintain Midtjylland's early-season form, registering nine wins, two draws and just one defeat from his 12 games in charge, including securing three victories from three Europa League league phase fixtures.

Tullberg's sole defeat actually came in his first match in charge against Nordsjaelland (1-0) in mid-September, but the manager has since remained undefeated in their subsequent 11 outings, leaving them in superb form heading into this one.

Combined with Midtjylland being one of only three teams yet to drop a point in the league phase, alongside Braga and Lyon, while they are also undefeated at home since March 2025, the hosts will be full of confidence as they prepare to take on Celtic.

In contrast to Midtjylland's impressive start to the 2025-26 season, Celtic have experienced one of the most challenging and turbulent periods in their modern history.

An underwhelming summer transfer window has led to fan protests due to disagreements with how the board are running the club, while Brendan Rodgers recently opted to resign from his role as manager.

Rodgers had been vocal about his disappointment at Celtic's summer spending, and alongside a series of poor results and performances, including back-to-back Scottish Premiership defeats to Dundee (2-0) and Hearts (3-1), the manager opted to part ways with the club.

Rodgers left the Bhoys trailing Hearts by eight points in the Scottish Premiership, while the manager had also had a lacklustre start in the Europa League, leaving Celtic sat 21st in the standings with just four points from three games.

Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney were appointed as interim managers, and the pair have made an immediate impact for the Bhoys, leading them to back-to-back wins in their first two games.

Celtic comfortably defeated Falkirk 4-0 in the league, followed by a brilliant 3-1 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, booking their place in the final against St Mirren.

The duo managers will be hoping to continue the winning start to their tenure when they take on Midtjylland on Thursday, especially as defeat could see Celtic fall out of the top 21 and leave them in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout rounds with just three league phase fixtures remaining.

Team News

FC Midtjylland will be unable to call upon the services of Ovie Ejeheri, Edward Chilufya and Adam Gabriel for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Franculino Dju is enjoying a sensational campaign for Midtjylland, with the striker already scoring 16 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, and the forward will be relied upon to make a difference once again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Celtic remain without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kelechi Iheanacho for this match due to ongoing injury problems, though the latter could return to action in the coming weeks.

Johnny Kenny has scored three goals in Celtic's two matches under O'Neill and Maloney, and the forward is expected to lead the line once again for the Bhoys in this one.

Daizen Maeda, Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti are expected to join Kenny in attack, while Callum McGregor and Arne Engels should start at the base of midfield.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Diao, Erlic, Sorensen; Byskov, Billing, Castillo, Jensen; Osorio, Cho; Dju

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Nygren, Maeda, Tounekti; Kenny

We say: FC Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic

Celtic may have returned to winning ways under their new managers, but Midtjylland have been enjoying a stunning start to the campaign, and alongside their formidable home record, we are backing the hosts to win this one.

