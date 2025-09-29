Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Europa League clash between Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland.

Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for their first win in the Europa League when they welcome Denmark's FC Midtjylland to the City Ground this Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Betis on matchday one, while their upcoming opponents managed to bag an impressive 2-0 victory over Austria's Sturm Graz.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland kick off?

The matchday two encounter will start at 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland being played?

The City Ground will play host to this tasty matchday two Europa League fixture.

European football returns to the famous ground for the first time since 1996, with the last such fixture being a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the old UEFA Cup.

Midtjylland have not travelled to England for a competitive fixture since their 2020-21 Champions League campaign, which saw them take on Liverpool in the group. Their trip to Anfield ended in a 2-0 defeat.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the fixture live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page, or on the Discovery+ platform.

TNT Sports will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland?

A win over Midtjylland would go a long way in relieving some of that pressure. It would also be a historic result, considering the club have not won a European fixture for nearly 30 years.

When it comes to the Danes, Mike Tullberg's men will be looking to continue their perfect start to their European campaign. The club reached the knockout stage of the Europa League last season, and they will be looking to do the same on this occasion.



