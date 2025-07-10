Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Cincinnati will aim to keep their flawless run intact when they welcome Columbus Crew this weekend for the second fixture of a three-match homestand in Major League Soccer.

The Orange and Blue head into this clash with momentum firmly behind them after edging past Chicago Fire 2-1 at TQL Stadium, with the result keeping them top of the Eastern Conference on 42 points, four ahead of the visitors who sit fourth.

Match preview

It has been a story of revival since the international break for Cincinnati, who have now strung together four consecutive victories to take them to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Their last setback came in a 2-1 defeat at TQL to DC United on June 1, which rounded off a four-game winless stretch (D2, L2), but Pat Noonan’s men bounced back by securing three straight away wins against New England Revolution (1-0), CF Montreal (3-1) and Orlando City to end the month on a strong note.

July has brought a change of scenery with three straight games at home, but the Garys have shown that their upturn in fortunes is not solely tied to their travels, making an encouraging beginning to this stretch against Chicago as they raced into a two-goal lead before conceding one later on.

That result means they have now recorded six wins from nine league matches at TQL in 2025, showing just how reliable the Knifey Lions have been in front of their own fans.

With another fixture at home against Inter Miami on the horizon, Cincinnati will be fully focused on clearing the immediate hurdle, knowing that victory this weekend would mark the second time this season they have put together a five-match winning streak in the top flight.

A strong start could prove vital again here, as FC Cincy remain unbeaten in the 2025 regular season when leading at halftime, having claimed maximum points in nine of those matches, and a trend of narrow victories also stands out with nine of their wins coming by a single-goal margin.

That efficiency in tight games reflects their overall record of 33 goals scored and 27 conceded, suggesting that another close contest may be on the cards, particularly against a Columbus side that has proven to be tough opponents in recent meetings.

Indeed, the Crew are unbeaten in the last four editions of this fixture (W2, D2), and they will have every reason to believe they can frustrate their hosts once more.

Columbus also arrive in good shape, having returned from the international break with three consecutive victories before being held to a 1-1 draw away to Seattle Sounders last weekend.

Prior to this recent upturn, the Black and Gold had gone six matches without a win (D4, L2), so they will be eager to avoid another lengthy dip by aiming for all three points in this showdown.

However, Wilfried Nancy’s men must find a way to arrest their struggles on the road, as the draw in Seattle extended their winless away run in league action to five matches (D2, L3), in sharp contrast to their opening four, where they recorded three victories and drew one.

In terms of end product, Columbus have not lacked bite in the final third, registering 34 goals so far, and much like their hosts, they have matched that intent with generosity in defence, conceding 27, which sets up the prospect of a high-scoring encounter.

Team News

Midfielder Evander has continued to sparkle in recent weeks, having now started three consecutive games, with his influence once again on show last time out as he contributed both a goal and an assist.

The Brazilian playmaker has now reached 12 goals in the regular season, drawing level with teammate Kevin Denkley, who also found the net against Chicago, and both players will be looked upon to deliver the goods once again in this one.

Centre-back Miles Robinson, who has been away on international duty with the United States national team, is expected to rejoin the squad following the conclusion of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Meanwhile, Gilberto Flores and Yuya Kubo remain unavailable due to ankle injuries, while Obinna Nwobodo and Sergio Santos continue to recover from leg issues, and Nick Hagglund is unlikely to feature due to a chest problem.

Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi continues to play a pivotal role for Columbus this season, with his strike against Seattle taking him into double figures, and he will be the primary threat for the Cincinnati back line to deal with.

As for absentees, Nicholas Hagen and Rudy Camacho are sidelined with thigh injuries, while Malte Amundsen and Patrick Schulte are ruled out with knee and abdominal problems, respectively.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Powell, Miazga, Robinson; Yedlin, Bucha, Anunga, Engel; Evander, Valenzuela; Denkey

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Bush; Moreria, Zawadski, Cheberko; Aliyu, Nagbe, Chambost, Farsi; Gazdag; Russell-Rowe, Rossi

We say: FC Cincinnati 1-1 Columbus Crew

Both sides have been in fine form of late, but with Cincinnati enjoying the wind in their sails after four consecutive victories, they may just have the edge to get over the line, although given Columbus’s resilience in this fixture, a closely fought contest should be expected once again.

