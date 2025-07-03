Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Cincinnati will embark on a three-match MLS road trip, beginning on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Chicago Fire to TQL Stadium.

A narrow 2-1 triumph over Orlando City has Cincy within of point of the Philadelphia Union for first in the Eastern Conference, while the Fire are three points above the post-season line in eighth following a 3-2 win at home to Charlotte FC.

Match preview

As it always seems to be with them, Cincinnati won by the thinnest of margins last weekend, earning their 10th triumph of the regular season by just a single goal.

Their current three-match winning run has them within a point of their second Supporters’ Shield title in three seasons, going a perfect 3-0 in June.

Pat Noonan’s men however have not been quite as convincing at home lately, dropping points in their last two matches played at TQL Stadium.

On Saturday they will try to avoid losing successive home games in this competition for the first time since 2024 when they lost their final two regular-season affairs in Cincinnati.

The Orange and Blue are undefeated in the 2025 regular season when leading at the interval, coming away with maximum points in eight of those instances.

Cincinnati have been particularly solid at the back in front of their fans, conceding a mere nine goals in the 2025 competition on their home ground.

After a pair of defeats before and after the June international window, the Fire got back on track last weekend, winning yet another high-scoring affair.

It is what we have come to expect from this team under Gregg Berhalter, with four or more goals being scored in 11 of their 19 league contests so far this season.

The Chicago Fire have come out on the winning end in six of those instances, while ending a two-match losing run with their victory last Saturday.

They have come a long way on the road this season, winning six times, the joint second-most among MLS teams, with four more triumphs than they had in 2024.

Throughout the season, this group have been clinical in the attacking third as the visitors, finding the back of the net in every one of their away contests thus far, scoring three or more goals on the road five times.

Three of their four all-time visits to TQL Stadium have ended with the Fire on the winning end, including a 1-0 victory in this exact fixture last year.

Team News

In Orlando last weekend, Cincy were without Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo with ankle issues, Sergio Santos and Obinna Nwobodo sat out with leg injuries, while Nick Hagglund was recovering from a chest problem.

With the United States advancing into the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday, the Orange and Blue will be without Miles Robinson once again this weekend.

Evander netted his 10th and 11th goals of the regular season on Saturday, drawing even with Kevin Denkey for first on the team in this competition.

Lower body injuries kept Carlos Teran, David Poreba, Rominigue Kouame and Christopher Cupps out of the Chicago lineup against Charlotte, while Chris Mueller was still on leave.

Starting goalkeeper Chris Brady, who has served as a backup at the Gold Cup for the US, will miss this match as the Yanks seek to lift that trophy for the first time since 2021.

Philip Zinckernagel, Brian Gutierrez and Hugo Cuypers all scored in the opening half for them the last time out, enabling Chicago to hang onto a narrow victory.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Flores, Miazga, Hadebe; Yedlin, Bucha, Anunga, Engel; Valenzuela, Evander; Denkey

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Gal; Dean, Rogers, Elliott, Gutman; Acosta, Pineda; Zinckernagel, Gutierrez, Bamba; Cuypers

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Chicago Fire

Cincinnati are intelligent enough to get the opposition to play their game, and we believe that intelligence and their adaptability will enable them to see this game out the way they anticipate.

