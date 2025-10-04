Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fatih Karagumruk and Gaziantep, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gaziantep make the trip northwest seeking a return to winning ways with a clash against struggling Fatih Karagumruk, as both teams square off on Sunday in round eight of the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts have lost each of their last four games and sit second from bottom in the standings, while the visitors are on a five-game unbeaten run, though without victories in their last two outings.

Match preview

Karagumruk gained an immediate return to the Turkish top flight this season after a year in the second tier, but have so far endured a difficult campaign back in the Super Lig.

The newly promoted outfit have lost six of their seven fixtures and while their only points came in a 2-1 win at Antalyaspor on matchday three, Marcel Licka’s side have shown flashes of attacking intent in their last couple of outings.

Having drawn a blank in four of the previous five matches, Karagumruk have now managed five goals across the last two, though a 93rd-minute strike condemned Kara Kirmizi to defeat at Samsunspor, while their own spirited late rally against Trabzonspor proved abortive.

Despite scoring three in that contest – including a stoppage-time brace from David Datro Fofana – the Black Red still fell by a lone goal, with head coach Licka openly criticising his defence for conceding “easy goals”.

Karagumruk have now shipped16, the most in the division, but with only half the league outscoring their tally of seven, Kara Kirmizi’s attacking return appears decent for a side in the bottom two, leaving Licka with much of the improvement to be made at the back.

The hosts are also seeking to end a miserable run at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, having lost all four matches at the ground this season.

This presents an opportunity for Gaziantep to find a route back to winning ways following consecutive draws – 1-1 against Trabzonspor before a spirited comeback to secure a 2-2 result versus Samsunspor.

Head coach Burak Yilmaz’s reactive changes had direct impact as substitutes Christopher Lungoyi and Drissa Camara combined to pull one back at the brink of half time, before Myenty Abena restored parity in the 75th minute to extend the unbeaten run.

Yilmaz, appointed after the Falcons lost their opening two games, has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the club, guiding the side through five without defeat, including victories in his first three.

Now seventh in the standings on 11 points, Sahinler – who failed to find the net in their first two matches of the campaign – have since struck 10 times under their new boss, making them the joint-fourth most prolific attack in the division.

At the other end, however, 12 goals conceded leaves Gaziantep with the joint-third leakiest defence, a weakness Yilmaz will look to address heading into the weekend as the Falcons aim to continue a rejuvenated away run that has gone two games without defeat (W1, D1).

The visitors recorded a 3-0 victory on their most recent trip to Ataturk Olympic Stadium before beating Karagumruk 3-1 in the return leg in 2023-24, so Sahinler have every reason to feel optimistic heading into this weekend’s encounter.

Team News

Head coach Licka in his post-match remarks after the defeat to Trabzonspor said he would “start punishing players who do not do their job,” so it would not be a surprise if changes are made in Karagumruk’s backline here.

Cagtay Kurukalip could be handed an opportunity at left-back, with Ferdi Kadioglu also pushing to come in at centre-half, while captain Atakan Cankaya could return on the right side of defence.

Berkay Ozcan came off the bench to provide an assist last time out, but Licka stated he needs the midfielder to “score more goals,” and it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old’s performance will be enough to earn a spot in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Fofana is pushing for his first start at the club, having now netted in back-to-back games, including that brace against Samsunspor, which could see Andre Gray drop to the bench.

On the injury front, the hosts are still without 33-year-old centre-back Enzo Roco, who continues his recovery from a muscle problem.

As for the visitors, Salem Mbakata and Ali Mevran Ablak remain sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries, while Emmanuel Boateng is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

It remains to be seen what lineup Yilmaz will turn to after his unconventional change that saw attacker Lungoyi replace defender Tayyib Talha Sanuc, though Camara could take Deian Sorescu’s spot after coming on for him last weekend.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Kadıoglu, Ugrekhelidze, Kurukalıp; Johnson, Doh; Cukur, Larsson, Camacho; Fofana

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Bozan; Kizildag, Sanuc, Abena; Perez, Kozlowski, Kabasakal, Rodrigues; Camara, Bayo, Maxim

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 1-3 Gaziantep

Gaziantep head into this clash with greater momentum and a stronger grip on recent head-to-head meetings, so the visitors are expected to take maximum points in a contest likely to produce multiple goals.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

