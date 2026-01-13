Preview: Fafe vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 13 Jan 2026 11:46 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 11:54

In the third of three consecutive cup matches to start the new year, Braga take on Fafe at the Parque Municipal dos Desportos de Fafe in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Having crashed out of the Taca da Liga last time out, Os Arcebispos will head into the midweek tie looking to restore some pride against the fellow Braga-based outfit, who are out to secure a fourth straight victory in all competitions.

Match preview

The festive season has marked a positive turning point for Fafe, who are now in contention for promotion to the Segunda Liga and are on the cusp of the Taca de Portugal semi-final berth.

The Braga outfit turned in a dominant team display on Saturday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sao Joao Ver at the Estadio do SC Sao Joao de Ver, a result which has seen them rise into fifth place in the Liga 3 table, three points off league leaders Amarante.

A 14th-minute own goal from Sao Joao Ver’s Joao Serrao put the visitors on their way, as Joao Santos, Felipe Cardoso and Joao Oliveira all found the back of the net to cap off a dominant team display.

Having failed to win their first three games in December, Fafe have now won three games on the trot, beating Lusitano 1-0 in the fifth round of the Taca de Portugal on December 27 before picking up consecutive league victories over Varzim and Sao Joao Ver in the league.

It has been a solid cup run from the third-tier outfit, who have proven to be the giant slayers of the competition, having kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Oriental on September 21, before knocking out Primeira Liga sides Moreirense and Arouca.

© Imago

Braga, on the other hand, kicked off their cup quest with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 10-man Braganca in October, before picking up a more convincing 4-0 win against Primeira Liga side Nacional on November 23.

Os Arcebispos put on a show in the fifth round on December 23, when they thrashed Liga 3 outfit Caldas 3-0 at the Campo da Mata courtesy of second-half goals from Fran Navarro, Paulo Oliveira and Mario Dorgeles.

Braga head into Wednesday’s game licking their wounds from their Taca da Liga exit at the weekend, when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Vitoria de Guimaraes after letting their first-half lead slip away at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Prior to that, Carlos Vicens’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and consecutive stalemates against Benfica and Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga, where they currently sit fifth in the league table, one point behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente.

Braga now turn their focus to the Taca da Liga, where they are eyeing a fourth title triumph and a first crown since 2024, when they secured a penalty-shootout victory over Estoril Praia in the final after a 1-1 stalemate in normal time.

Fafe Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

W

Fafe form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

W

W

Braga Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago Portuguese midfielder Ruben Goncalves continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines since sustaining a torn knee ligament in March 2025 and the 27-year-old is out of contention for Fafe. Off the back of a dominant team display at the weekend, we expect the home side to name a similar XI, with Carlos Daniel, Picas and 26-year-old Santos leading the attack. Cardoso and Oliveira should retain their roles at the centre of the park, while we should see a back four of Joao Vigario, Leandro Teixeira, Joao Batista and Castro shielding 27-year-old Tiago Martins between the sticks.

As for Braga, Vicens will be unable to name Portuguese striker Sandro Vidigal, who has missed each of the last 10 matches since sustaining an injury in December.

Fellow countryman Jonatas Noro is recuperating from an Achilles tendon injury, while Moroccan forward Amine El Ouazzani has been ruled out since coming off injured against Nice on December 11.

Fafe possible starting lineup:

Martins; Vigario, Teixeira, Batista, Castro; Braga, Cardoso, Oliveira; Daniel, Picas, Santos

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Arrey-Mbi, Carvalho, Lagerbielke; Dorgeles, Moutinho, Grillitsch, Gomez; Victor, R Horta, Zalazar

We say: Fafe 0-3 Braga

Fafe have upped the ante in recent weeks and will be looking to cause a cup upset on Wednesday, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a superior and more experienced side in Braga.

We expect Os Arcebispos to go all out here, following their recent Taca da Liga exit, and we see them coming away with a comfortable victory.

