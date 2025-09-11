Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Exeter City and Port Vale, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to escape League One's relegation zone, Port Vale are set to travel to Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Grecians are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Valiants are looking for their third win in five matches in all competitions.

Match preview

Gary Caldwell's Exeter have been in mixed form so far in 2025-26, with three wins and four losses from their seven games to date.

Most recently, the Grecians were beaten 1-0 on the road by Rotherham United, and the manager will be disappointed that his team were unable to respond to Denzel Hall's first-half strike.

That defeat has Caldwell's side 13th in the table with nine points, meaning they are now five above the drop zone and four behind the playoff spots.

Hoping to recover with a victory this weekend, the hosts will draw confidence from their home record that features two wins from their three games at St James Park, including a 3-0 triumph over Peterborough United on August 30.

Three points could move Exeter up to eighth ahead of the likes of Leyton Orient and Bolton Wanderers, though defeat could see them drop down to 17th in a worst-case scenario.

Meanwhile, Darren Moore's Port Vale earned automatic promotion from League Two in 2024-25, and their sole aim for this season is to survive in the third tier.

That being said, after five defeats, two draws and not one victory from their opening seven games, the Valiants are currently languishing in the relegation zone, second from bottom with just two points.

Last Saturday, Moore's men followed up their 4-1 EFL Trophy victory over Leeds United Under-21s with a 3-2 defeat on their own turf against Leyton Orient, though they may feel unlucky considering that they were only beaten by a 95th-minute goal from Charlie Wellens.

Looking for their first league win of the season, the visitors could take heart from their travelling record that features two wins, one draw and two defeats.

However, Port Vale have not scored more than one goal in any match on the road this season, and considering that they have kept two clean sheets from their last seven matches, they will likely have to score at least twice to take all three points on Saturday.

Team News

Exeter could be without a trio of midfielders this weekend, as while Pedro Borges is sidelined with a knee injury, Reece Cole and Johnly Yfeko are doubts.

In their absence, Ethan Brierley and Jake Doyle-Hayes should start in the centre of the park, flanked by Ilmari Niskanen and Jack Aitchison.

Elsewhere, centre-back Sil Swinkels is dealing with a knee issue of his own, and if he is not ready to take part, then Ed Turns and Jack Fitzwater are likely to line up at the heart of Caldwell's defence, with Jack McMillan and Danny Andrew at full-back.

As for Port Vale, striker Jayden Stockley is out with a muscle injury, so expect to see Mo Faal and Devante Cole start in a partnership up top.

Out wide, Kyle John and Jaheim Headley are set to provide support from wing-back, either side of a back three featuring Cameron Humphreys, Ben Heneghan and Connor Hall.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; McMillan, Fitzwater, Turns, Andrew; Niskanen, Brierley, Hayes, Aitchison; Wareham, Magennis

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Marosi; Humphreys, Heneghan, Hall; John, Croasdale, Byers, Walters, Headley; Faal, Cole

We say: Exeter City 2-1 Port Vale

Exeter may be in mixed form overall, but they have won two of their three home games this season, as well as four of their last five overall.

On the other hand, Port Vale have struggled this term, and they are unlikely to rectify their seven-match League One winless run this weekend.

